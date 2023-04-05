Zindagi Gulzar Hai To Udaari, 5 Pakistani Serials You Must Add To Your Watchlist

If you are bored with the constant ‘saas-bahu’ bickering of Indian TV serials, you can consider switching to Pakistani drama. There is a huge craze for Pakistani serials not only in Pakistan, but here in India as well. One of the biggest reasons for this is that, unlike Indian serials, Pakistani drama series are not stretched for years and actually have limited episodes, which keep up the interest of the viewers. Another speciality is that you do not need to subscribe to a channel or app, and can watch most of the serials for free. You can find them on YouTube. So, here are a few Pakistani serials that you should definitely watch.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Advertisement

There are chances you have already come across the name of this particular serial. It stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the lead roles. The story is about a woman, who is a schoolteacher. She has three daughters and her husband leaves her for another woman for the sake of getting a male child. The story throws light on gender biases and disparity in wealth between classes.

Humsafar

This serial stars the heartthrob, Fawad Khan and the diva, Mahira Khan in lead roles. Their chemistry kept the audience glued to the screen. With only 23 episodes, Humsafar is the story of a couple named Khirad and Ashar, who are pressured into getting married due to the sudden death of Khirad’s mother. Ashar’s best friend Sara is heartbroken as she was secretly in love with him.

Dastaan

The serial Dastaan is based on a novel titled Bano, written by Razia Butt. Dastaan features Fawad Khan, Sanam Baloch and Saba Qamar in key roles. The serial is a love story set in the background of the partition era. It captures the upheavals in the lives of Bano and her fiance Hassan.

Shehr-e-Zaat

Advertisement

Shehr-e-Zaat is a romantic drama that revolves around the life of Falak Sher Afghan, a young woman who after facing betrayal from her husband chooses to go on a journey of self-discovery and seeks out spirituality. The serial stars Mahira Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Hina Khawaja Bayat are in pivotal roles.

Udaari

The story of Udaari raises awareness against the many heinous crimes like child abuse. It beautifully depicts the miseries of the victim and the family. It also lays the importance of friends and family, who stand by through the tough times. The drama also touched on the themes of caste-based discrimination, the struggles of a widowed woman and a single mother, and the difficulties faced by common people to fight against the influentials.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here