The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has dismissed reports claiming that the trailer of the movie “72 Hoorain" was denied certification. According to the CBFC, the matter is still undergoing the necessary procedures. The co-producer of the film, Ashoke Pandit, had previously stated that the censor board refused to certify the trailer for release. However, the CBFC clarified that this information is misleading.

What is the Controversy?

Pandit expressed his shock and disbelief over the CBFC’s rejection of the trailer certificate in a video shared on his Instagram earlier. He described it as a surprising turn of events for the highly anticipated National Award-winning film, “72 Hoorain." This announcement had sparked debates regarding creative freedom and censorship.

Pandit made a direct appeal to Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Prasoon Joshi, the chairperson of the CBFC. He urged them to take action against individuals within the censor board ‘who are undermining creative independence and freedom of expression.’

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, a two-time National Award winner, “72 Hoorain" was originally scheduled to be released on July 7. The film has been produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar, with Ashoke Pandit serving as a co-producer.

What is the Film About?

The movie explores a matter that involves the manipulation of Muslim teenagers by leaders of terrorist organizations. These leaders entice the teenagers with promises of paradise and 72 hoors (companions) to carry out acts of jihad against non-Muslims and commit acts of violence, according to a report by Techno Sports. The film delves into the intricacies of this issue, shedding light on its potential to create divisions and conflicts within communities.

By examining the dynamics of this issue, the movie aims to highlight the impact it can have on society. It sparks discussions about the intricate relationship between faith, extremism, and the consequences of radicalization.

What Did the CBFC Say?

The CBFC clarified that the film itself, titled “Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)," had received an ‘A’ certification on October 4, 2019, contrary to the reports. The film, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir, explores the consequences of violent extremism. Chauhan had won the National Film Award for Best Direction for this film in 2021.

Regarding the trailer of “72 Hoorain," the CBFC explained that the filmmakers applied for certification on June 19. The trailer was examined according to the guidelines outlined in the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the applicant was asked to provide the required documentation. Certification was granted with certain modifications, and a show cause notice was issued to the applicant on June 27, 2023. The matter is currently pending the response or compliance from the applicant/filmmaker. The CBFC emphasized that misleading reports should not be entertained or spread while the matter is still undergoing due process.