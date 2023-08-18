Agnikul Cosmos Closer to Maiden Flight of 3D-printed Rocket: All About Agnibaan and Details of Launch

Agnikul Cosmos is all set to carry out the sub-orbital maiden flight of its 3D-printed rocket Agnibaan SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator (SOrTeD) from its launch pad at Sriharikota.

The Chennai-based start-up has initiated the integration process of the rocket on the Independence Day on Tuesday. A successful launch would make Agnikul the second Indian spacetech start-up to send its launch vehicle into space after Skyroot Aerospace.

Agnikul has said that it plans to complete its first flight of the small satellite rocket in the coming few weeks.

Details of the Launch

Advertisement

The IIT-Madras based space tech firm started the integration process this week of its launch vehicle, Agnibaan SOrTeD, with its private launchpad located at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mechanical and electrical interface checks were also carried out.

Unlike traditional sounding rockets that launch from guide rails, Agnibaan SOrTeD will lift off vertically and follow a predetermined trajectory while performing a precisely orchestrated set of manoeuvres during flight.

All About Agnibaan

Agnibaan SOrTeD is a single-stage launch vehicle which would be driven by Agnikul’s patented Agnilet engine, which is entirely 3D-printed, single-piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine. The rocket engine will be burning kerosene in liquid oxygen and can be directly used in the rocket.

Advertisement

Agnibaan is capable of taking up to 100 kg to orbits around 700 km high and can access both low and high inclination orbits and is completely mobile, according to the company’s website.

The height of the vehcile is 18 metres while it has a diametre of 1.3 metre and the lift off mass is 14,000 kilograms. The dimensions of the rocket were designed keeping in mind road dimensions and transportability. It is designed for accessing more than 10 launch ports across the world.

Advertisement

Agnikul test-fired the Agnilet engine at ISRO’s facilities earlier this year to validate the technology and proving the performance of the various systems and sub-systems of the vehicle.

About Agnikul Cosmos

Advertisement

Agnikul Cosmos is involved in building India’s private small satellite launch vehicle. Established in 2017 by Ravichandran, Moin and Prof S R Chakravarthy, from IIT Madras, Agnikul’s primary objective is to democratise space exploration by making it both accessible and cost-effective.

Last November, Agnikul inaugurated India’s first private launchpad and mission control centre at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, which would serve as the base from which the start-up intends to execute its suborbital and orbital missions in the coming years.