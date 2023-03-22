The 'Sharda' Culture in J&K Explained as Amit Shah Inaugurates Temple Near LoC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday e-inaugurated the Mata Sharda Devi temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah sector of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the abrogation of Article 370 is taking the Union Territory back to its old traditions, culture and the ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb’.

Shah said the opening of the temple was the beginning of the new dawn and quest for reviving the Sharda culture.

What Shah Said About the Temple:

- “The Mata Sharda Mandir is being thrown open for devotees on the auspicious occasion of our new year. This is a good omen for the devotees across the country. Mata Sharda’s blessing will now remain over the whole country for the centuries to come," he said in his speech. The Union minister lamented that he could not be physically present at the place, but promised to visit the temple on his next tour to Jammu and Kashmir.

- Shah said this was the beginning of a new dawn which has been made possible by the blessings of Mata Sharda Devi and by the joint efforts of the people including civil society on both sides of the Line of Control. “I convey my best wishes and gratitude to Save Sharda Committee president Ravinder Pandita for struggle over so many years which has now borne fruit. This step is not just the renovation of a temple, but the beginning of the quest for reviving Sharda culture," he said.

Sharda Peeth was considered a centre of education in the Indian sub-continent once, he added.

Referring to Pandita’s demand for opening Sharda Peeth across the LoC on the lines of the Kartarpur corridor, the Union Home minister said the Centre “will surely make efforts on this and there is no doubt over it".

- Many temples and Sufi places, including Ziyarat Shareef Reshimala, Ram Mandir, Safakadal temple, Haloti Gompa temple, Jagannath temple, are being renovated. A budget of Rs 65 crore has been allotted and 35 places will be renovated and revived in the first phase. Shah said 75 religious places and Sufi shrines were identified and 31 mega cultural events were organised and 20 cultural ‘utsavs’ were also organised in every district.

What is Sharda Peeth, the Ancient Temple of Sharda Culture?

The original Sharda Peeth temple, which is cherished by Kashmiri Pandits, has been closed to Indian pilgrims since partition. The ancient Sharada temple (also spelled Sharda or Sarada) and the adjacent ruins of Sharada University are located in Neelam Valley, 160 kilometres from Muzaffarabad, and directly across the Line of Control in a small village called Shardi or Sardi, where the river Neelam (Kishanganga) meets the Madhumati and Sargun streams, according to a report by Indian Express.

The temple was also formerly considered one of the most important centres of higher learning in the Indian subcontinent. It is also one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas, or “Grand Shakti Peethas," and is the Hindu Goddess Saraswati’s dwelling. According to one of the temple’s tales, the goddess Sharada saved the pot of knowledge during a battle between good and evil. She transported it to the valley and buried it there. She then turned herself into stone to cover it, resulting in only rectangular stones covering the temple’s floor, the report says.

What is the Save Sharada Committee?

The Save Sharada Committee, which has led the movement to give Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims access to the Sharada temple, claims to have members on both sides and has petitioned the central government as well as written to Pakistan authorities. The committee’s chairman, Ravinder Pandita, hailed Sharada as “our kuldevi, the major divinity for Kashmiri Pandits." While there are three or four traditional routes, he stated, “we are only requesting that we be permitted to use the current permit system." We’ll go through Muzaffarabad," as per Indian Express.

