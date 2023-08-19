BA.2.86 Cases: From Vaccine Response to Severity, New Covid Variant Raises Concern | Explained

The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently confirmed a new, highly mutated lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, was under scanner. It also added that the Covid-19 infection still remains a global threat.

The new lineage has been named BA.2.86 and has been detected in a handful of countries like Israel, Denmark and the United States.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting in Gujarat’s, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the global health body has recently classified a new variant with a large number of mutations. BA.2.86 variant is under monitoring at present, highlighting once again the need for all countries to maintain surveillance.

While the new lineage is under WHO and CDC scanner, here’s what we know about the BA.2.86 variant of the coronavirus.

What is BA.2.86 variant and where was it detected

According to Reuters, BA.2.86, the newly detected variant of coronavirus has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant of the Omicron lineage.

Over the past few days, public health authorities have documented one case each of BA.2.86 in the United States, the UK, and Israel, and three cases in Denmark.

Dr Eric Topol, a genomics expert and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California while talking to Reuters said, “Its many mutations make BA.2.86 “radically different in its structure" compared to earlier variants."

Can BA.2.86 Variant Evade Covid Vaccine Immunity?

According to reports, so far there is no evidence that BA.2.86 spreads faster or causes more serious illness than the previous versions of the virus, but it is still being monitored whether or not it can attack or evade the immunity provided by current Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Topol while maintaining that countries who have drastically reduced Covid testings and protocols must remain vigilant, said that it remains to be seen whether BA.2.86 will be able to out-compete other strains of the virus or have any advantage in escaping immune responses from prior infection or vaccination, Reuters reported.

Will BA.2.86 Cause More Serious Illness?

A CDC spokesperson recently said that the risks of (the BA.2.86) variant are yet unknown and too early to be determined considering the limited evidence available.

However, the CDC data suggested that the number of emergency department visits and hospitalizations in the US have been rising since July but it is too early to say whether the new Covid variant has any bearing on this.