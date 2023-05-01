BJP Promises to Develop State Capital Region in Karnataka: What it Means for Bengaluru, Surrounding Areas

On the lines of the National Capital Region in Delhi, Karnataka will have a State Capital Region comprising Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised in its manifesto for the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held on May 10. If the BJP is voted to power on May 13, the party asserted to establish a ‘State Capital Region’ (SCR) for Bengaluru to encompass a comprehensive city development strategy.

“We will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as ‘State Capital Region’, and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation," the BJP said in its manifesto released today.

Furthermore, the BJP intends to develop ‘SCR’ districts adjacent to Bengaluru.

Advertisement

What is the Difference Between Capital and Capital Region?

A capital region is a region or district that surrounds the capital city. It is also known as a capital district or capital territory. It is not always the region’s official name. National and subnational capitals can both have capital regions, according to a report by Times Now.

A capital, on the other hand, is a city in which the government of a region is located. This is where government buildings and government leaders are located. A region is a country, state, province, or other political unit. At the county level, capitals are commonly referred to as “county seats."

How Will Bengaluru Benefit?

The creation of SCR will assist the saffron party in realising its development aim and not only the IT city but also the adjacent territories that would fall under the SCR. It will also alleviate the demographic pressure on the state capital.

Advertisement

The design appears to have been inspired by the National Capital Region and CM Yogi Adityanath’s UPSCR project, which was executed in September of last year, according to the Free Press Journal.

BJP’s Plans

Advertisement

Other development plans included in the BJP’s manifesto include the creation of job opportunities and the improvement of healthcare services in the region. The party’s aim for Bengaluru’s SCR is to make it a model city for the rest of India. The BJP’s projects aim to provide world-class infrastructure and services to Bengaluru residents while also supporting sustainable development and digital innovation, according to a report by Business Today.

To address the city’s traffic issues, the BJP has announced the creation of a complete smartphone application that would incorporate AI-driven solutions.

Advertisement

Intelligent traffic management, demand-responsive transit, smart parking solutions, and better traffic safety features will be available through the mobile application.

According to the BJP, the party has allocated Rs 9,698 crore in the Budget 2023-24 for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. The party has also begun construction on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project, which it hopes to complete in 40 months at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore. In addition, the BJP has begun work on the Amruth Nagarothana programme under the BBMP, with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore, the report states.

Read all the Latest Explainers here