Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Objectives Explained in 10 Points

India’s pursuit of space exploration continues to reach new heights as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares for its highly anticipated lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 for July 14.

Following the Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 missions, the latest installation aims to demonstrate India’s technological prowess and scientific capabilities on the lunar surface. With a focus on safe lunar landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, Chandrayaan-3 holds the promise of unlocking insights into the Moon’s composition, geology, and history.

Let’s take a look at 10 objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission:

Objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission: