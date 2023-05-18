CUET Explained | Exam Format, Dates, Slot, Eligibility, Admit Cards, Evaluation – All You Need to Know

On Sunday, students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country will sit for CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test-Under Graduate), the first day of the test, which is scheduled to be conducted on multiple days between May 21 and June 6 for the 2023-24 academic session. The exam dates have been extended by four days in order to accommodate more students.

This is the second-largest entrance exam in the country, in terms of number of applicants after NEET-UG, which is conducted for entry to medical colleges.

This year will see the second edition of the exam that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The common entrance test was rolled out last year by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as a mandatory procedure for entry to undergraduate courses across central universities in the country. Several state and private universities have also opted for CUET as the criteria for admission to UG courses.

What are Exam Dates, Slots, Intimation Slips, Admit Cards?

The entrance test will be held from May 21 to May 28 and June 1-6. Also, June 7 and 8 have been kept as reserve days. The intimation slips, indicating the centre allotted to students for the test, are in the process of being issued while those for May 21-24 have already been issued.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of CUET (UG)-2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," said UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar.

In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large. To accommodate these candidates, the CUET-UG has been extended by four days — June 1, 2, 5 and 6, he added. Nearly 15 lakh students across the country have applied for the test, according to NTA officials.

However, the city intimation slips must not be mistaken for admit cards, said Kumar. Admit cards to the test centres will be issued from Thursday.

The exam will be conducted in three slots/shifts on each day (as per the scheduled dates). However, the timings will be mentioned in the admit cards itself. Last year, the test was conducted in two shifts.

What are the Exam Format, Eligibility, Subject Choices?

The exam will be computer-based and the question paper pattern will be will be objective type comprising Multiple Choice Questions.

The question paper is divided into three sections. The first section is to test the language skills of the candidate where they will get a choice of their preferred language to answer the questions in. The second section is domain-specific, depending on the subjects the candidate has opted for. Students can choose from 27 subjects based on the course requirement of the university they want to get admission in.

Students will get 15 minutes extra in the test duration for select subjects. For accountancy, physics, economics, computer science /Informative Practices and mathematics /Applied Mathematics and chemistry, candidates will be given 60 minutes. For other subjects/languages, 45 minutes will be given.

The third section is to test the general knowledge of the candidate and will have questions from current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat), logical and analytical reasoning. All of this will be based on what students have studied up to class 12.

The basic eligibility criterion for entrance into universities remains unchanged which is that a candidate must have passed the Class 12 examination from any recognised Board or equivalent.

How will Students be Evaluated?

Students taking CUET-UG will be given an NTA score (based on normalisation of marks used in entrance exams). NTA score is a percentile score of the candidate in the test in which he appeared. It indicates his position vis-à-vis others who appeared in it. It is not marks. It is an indicator of the relative position of the candidates amongst those who appeared in the test.

When Should Candidates Reach Exam Centre?

Candidates are required to be in the exam centre latest, half an hour before the commencement of the exam. The entire duration of the exam and the slot/shift timings will be indicated on the admit cards.

What Documents to Carry to the Exam Centre?

Candidates must bring these set of documents in a hard copy to the examination centre — Admit Card along with Undertaking downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper); any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the government (PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo) all other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof.

Candidates with PwBD (persons with benchmark disability) must carry their certificate issued by the competent authority, if claiming relaxation under the PwBD category. The scribe must also carry an undertaking regarding educational qualification, passport size photograph, valid government identity proof and self-declaration regarding Covid-19.

In How Many Cities is the Exam Being Conducted?

CUET (UG)-2023 is being organised in 411 cities including 24 outside India. Students can check the complete list of participating universities on the CUET-Samarth website.