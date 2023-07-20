Earning Rs 5.73 Lakh a Day Acting as an NPC: What's Behind the Bizarre Social Media Trend?

A peculiar TikTok trend has taken the internet by storm, where users livestream themselves acting like “NPCs" or automated “non-player characters" found in video games. These NPC streamers respond to virtual gifts from their audience with pre-written catchphrases like “ice cream so good" for an ice cream gift or “gang gang" for a GG icon.

During these live streams, viewers send monetary tips to the creators, which appear on the screen as cartoon gifts. The creators react in real time with their catchphrases, and the speed at which they respond without breaking character has caught people’s attention. Some videos of these creators reacting in unexpected ways, like counting down for a child to go to bed, have even gone viral, as per a report by Forbes.

Pinkydoll, Earns $7,000 a Day

This quirky trend has attracted a significant following, and creators like Pinkydoll, known for her hours-long NPC livestreams, have seen a massive increase in earnings. Pinkydoll, with nearly 500,000 followers, now makes around $7,000 a day or more through her livestreams, a considerable increase from her earlier earnings of about $250 per day.

Even social media celebrities like Trisha Paytas have joined in on the NPC livestream trend. The trend has left many social media users bewildered and fascinated, with tweets expressing confusion and amazement at the bizarre content.

What are These Tiktok Virtual Gifts?

TikTok’s live gifts feature has become a valuable resource for content creators seeking to monetize their work and grow their audience. When creators live stream on TikTok, viewers can express their appreciation and support by sending them video gifts, which can later be converted into actual money.

To obtain these gifts, users use TikTok coins, the platform’s currency. Users can buy packages of TikTok coins with real money and then use these coins to purchase the different video gifts available.

Each video gift is represented by a unique emoji, and the price of each gift varies based on its value, as per a report by Jivochat.

What is NPC?

An NPC, short for non-player character, originated from the game Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) in 1975, which was the first commercial tabletop role-playing game. In D&D, NPCs were characters controlled by the gamemaster or dungeon master to enhance the game’s storyline, such as merchants, orcs, and wizards, according to a report by inworld.

The term later became popular in video games to describe characters controlled by the game’s mechanism rather than players. NPCs fill the game worlds and can range from humorous sidekicks to mysterious quest givers. However, because they are computer-controlled, NPCs often display repetitive movements and utterances, leading to a reputation for being jerky or glitching.

Furthermore, their behavior can sometimes seem illogical, like attacking players despite facing certain defeat or staying in one spot for extended periods. As a result, NPCs are sometimes perceived as lacking self-awareness and being awkward, dimwitted, or even irritating.

What Explains This Current NPC Trend?

As per a report by Guardian, NPC streaming is both captivating and bewildering to observers, but cultural researchers and streamers recognize deeper layers of meaning in this phenomenon. It represents the convergence of erotic work and gaming within online culture, which also reflects contemporary anxieties surrounding technology, as per the report.

At its core, NPC streaming serves as an inside joke that resonates with those familiar with role-playing games. Streamers mimic the peculiar behaviors and conversational norms of non-player characters (NPCs) in video games, highlighting their uncanny and repetitive nature. NPCs don’t react like ordinary people and don’t mind repeating themselves in conversations, making them intriguing subjects for imitation.

The concept of NPCs has even entered mainstream cultural discourse, with far-right internet users referring to liberals as “NPCs," implying mindless repetition of talking points. It has also been linked to theories about living in a simulation, as mentioned by Elon Musk.