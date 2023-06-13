ED Searches Premises Linked to Tamil Nadu Minister: Who Is Senthil Balaji And What's The Case? | EXPLAINED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at the premises in Chennai and Karur of V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu’s minister for electricity, prohibition, and excise.

Last month, the income tax department too had searched people close to Balaji in the state.

Responding to Tuesday’s development, the minister said he was “ready to extend full cooperation" to the investigating agency.

The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

What’s the case?

Advertisement

The Supreme Court in May allowed police and ED to investigate an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against the DMK strongman.

Balaji was the transport minister in the AIADMK government, led by the late J Jayalalithaa, in 2011-15. It was alleged that he received kickbacks from various persons for appointing them as drivers and conductors in the transport corporations.

Three FIRs were registered against Balaji and later charge sheets were filed against him, which were pending before a special court for the trial of criminal cases connected to MPs and MLAs.

The ED registered a PMLA case against Balaji and others in July 2021 and took up the investigation.

Who is Balaji?

V Senthil Balaji began his public service as a local body member in 1997.

As a cadre of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he was elected to the Karur constituency in the 2006 assembly elections.

He was Tamil Nadu’s transport minister from 2011 till 2015 when he was dropped from the cabinet.

Advertisement

He was elected as an MLA from the Aravakurichi constituency in 2016.

After the demise of J Jayalalithaa, he played a key role in saving the government.

When the AIADMK separated into factions, he supported TTV Dhinakaran.

On September 18, 2017, 18 MLAs were disqualified by speaker P Dhanapal for their petition to then governor Banwarilal Purohit to change the chief minister.

Balaji then joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on December 14, 2018.