G20 Summit: From J&K Meet to India's Theme, 7 Major Questions Answered | FAQ

Srinagar city has been spruced up for the three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism beginning Monday, while stringent security arrangements are in place across the Kashmir Valley to ensure that the high-profile event passes off peacefully, officials said on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday had said the G20 working group meeting in J&K is a historic opportunity for people of the Union Territory to showcase their culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in summer capital Srinagar from May 22 to 24. Here are your ten top questions about the G20 summit answered:

What is the G20?

The G20, also known as the Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum that consists of 19 countries and the European Union (EU). Its primary objective is to address crucial global economic issues, including international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

Comprising the finance ministries of the world’s largest economies, the G20 includes both industrialized and developing nations. Collectively, its members account for approximately 80% of the gross world product (GWP), 75% of international trade, two-thirds of the global population, and 60% of the world’s land area.

Established in 1999 in response to various global economic crises, the G20 has held annual summits since 2008. These summits involve the participation of heads of government or state, finance ministers, foreign ministers, and other high-ranking officials from each member country. The European Commission and the European Central Bank represent the EU in these gatherings. Additionally, select countries, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations are invited to attend the summits, some on a permanent basis.

What is India’s Role in the G20 This Time?

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, taking over from Indonesia, and will hold this position for a year. This presidency presents a unique opportunity for India to make valuable contributions to the global agenda, addressing pressing issues of international importance.

In recent years, G20 summits have expanded their focus beyond macroeconomics and trade, recognizing the intricate interconnections between various global issues and their profound impact on the global economy in the era of advancing globalization. These issues encompass a wide range of areas, including comprehensive development, climate change and energy, health, counter-terrorism, as well as migration and refugees.

By actively engaging in these discussions, the G20 aims to foster inclusivity and sustainability, working towards the resolution of these global challenges and the realization of a more equitable and sustainable world.

What is Happening in Srinagar?

Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, was beautifully adorned in preparation to host the third G20 Tourism working group on May 22. This significant event marks the first international gathering held in Jammu and Kashmir since it became a Union Territory in 2019. The meetings will take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, providing a conducive environment for productive discussions. To showcase the diverse cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, various cultural programs representing all regions of the state are being organized for the delegates attending the event.

How Does the G20 Work?

The G20 Presidency holds the responsibility of steering the G20 agenda for a duration of one year and hosting the Summit. The G20 operates through two parallel tracks: the Finance Track and the Sherpa Track. The Finance Track is led by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, while the Sherpa Track is led by Sherpas who act as personal representatives of the Leaders.

From the Sherpa side, the G20 process is coordinated by Sherpas from member countries who work closely with their respective Leaders. The Finance Track is primarily led by the Ministry of Finance. Both tracks consist of thematic working groups where representatives from relevant ministries of member countries, as well as invited/guest countries and international organizations, participate.

These working groups meet regularly throughout the Presidency’s term to address specific topics. The Sherpas oversee the negotiations throughout the year, discussing agenda items for the Summit and coordinating the substantive work of the G20.

In addition, there are Engagement Groups that bring together civil societies, parliamentarians, think tanks, women, youth, labor, businesses, and researchers from the G20 countries. These groups provide perspectives and inputs from various stakeholders.

It’s important to note that the G20 does not have a permanent secretariat. Instead, the Presidency is supported by a Troika comprising the previous, current, and incoming Presidencies. During India’s Presidency, the Troika will consist of Indonesia, India, and Brazil, respectively.

What is the G20 Logo This Time and India’s Theme?

The G20 Logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colors of India’s national flag - saffron, white, green, and blue. It combines the imagery of planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower symbolizing growth amidst challenges. The Earth signifies India’s pro-planet approach and its commitment to living in harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo, the word “Bharat" is written in the Devanagari script, representing India.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future," is derived from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. This theme emphasizes the inherent value of all forms of life, including humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms, and underscores their interconnectedness within the Earth and the broader universe.

Furthermore, the theme highlights the importance of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), promoting environmentally sustainable and responsible choices at both the individual and national levels. It aims to drive transformative actions globally, leading to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

The logo and theme combined send a powerful message of India’s G20 Presidency, which focuses on pursuing inclusive and equitable growth for all, particularly during these challenging times. It emphasizes the need for sustainable, holistic, responsible, and inclusive approaches. They represent India’s unique perspective and commitment to living in harmony with the surrounding ecosystem during its G20 Presidency, the government said earlier.

What to Expect from the G20 Summit?

Originally established as a platform for finance ministers and central bank governors in response to the financial crisis that affected Southeast Asian economies in the late 1990s, the G20 underwent an upgrade in 2007 to include heads of state and governments.

During and following the global financial crisis of 2008, the G20’s coordinated efforts played a crucial role in mitigating panic and restoring economic growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges, outlining India’s approach to the G20.

In a statement, he highlighted that challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and pandemics cannot be effectively addressed through conflict but require collective action. Modi also emphasized the need to de-politicize the global supply of essential resources like food, fertilizers, and medical products to prevent geopolitical tensions from escalating into humanitarian crises.