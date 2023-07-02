German Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Dies of Aneurysm at 30: What is the Condition? EXPLAINED

German bodybuilder and social media influencer Jo Lindner passed away at the age of 30 after suffering an aneurysm, as reported by The Metro. Lindner had been residing in Thailand and had been actively documenting his experiences through videos on social media.

The tragic news of Lindner’s demise was officially announced by his girlfriend, Nicha, on Instagram.

“Jo is the best place everyone. Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 .. he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late.

At this moment I couldn’t write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORK MAN and loyalty and honesty smart.

like he always say “ keep pushing and STAY STRONG “ If your guys were know him like I do… his is the amazing and incredible person in this world. He done so much and he build so far just by him self. So please remember him as Joesthetics," she wrote on Instagram.

What is an aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm, or cerebral aneurysm, occurs when a weak area of an artery in or around the brain bulges outward. The constant blood flow exerts pressure on the weakened section, creating a blister-like bump. If blood rushes into this bulge, the aneurysm stretches further, increasing the risk of rupture.

Brain aneurysms can develop anywhere in the brain, but they are commonly found in the major arteries along the base of the skull. While most brain aneurysms are small and do not cause symptoms, they may produce symptoms if they exert pressure on nearby nerves or brain tissue. If an aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it results in bleeding within the brain, known as a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). A ruptured brain aneurysm is a life-threatening condition and requires immediate medical attention. The longer the time passes without treatment, the higher the chances of death or disability, according to a report Cleveland Clinic.

When a brain aneurysm ruptures, blood spills into the surrounding brain tissue, putting excess pressure on the brain and causing it to swell. This can lead to severe headaches, often referred to as thunderclap headaches, along with other symptoms. The rupture can result in complications such as subarachnoid hemorrhage, hemorrhagic stroke (bleeding between the skull and brain), vasospasm (narrowing of blood vessels), hydrocephalus (increased pressure due to fluid buildup), seizures, coma, and, in about 50% of cases, death.

Brain aneurysms can affect individuals of any age, but they are more commonly seen in people between the ages of 30 and 60. They are also more prevalent in women and individuals assigned female at birth compared to men and individuals assigned male at birth.

Who is at Risk for aneurysms?

Cerebral aneurysms can sometimes be attributed to inherited risk factors, as per a report by National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke:

Genetic connective tissue disorders: Certain genetic conditions weaken the walls of arteries, making them more susceptible to aneurysm formation.

Polycystic kidney disease: This condition involves the formation of multiple cysts in the kidneys and is associated with an increased risk of cerebral aneurysms.

Arteriovenous malformations (AVMs): AVMs are abnormal tangles of blood vessels in the brain that disrupt normal blood flow. Some AVMs develop spontaneously, while others may be inherited.

Family history: Having a first-degree family member (parent, sibling, or child) with a history of aneurysm increases the risk of developing one.

Other risk factors that can develop over time include:

Untreated high blood pressure: Chronic hypertension puts stress on artery walls, making them more prone to weakness and potential aneurysm formation.

Cigarette smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels and can contribute to the formation and rupture of aneurysms.

Drug abuse: Substance abuse, particularly with drugs like cocaine or amphetamines, can significantly raise blood pressure levels and increase the risk of aneurysm development. Intravenous drug abuse is associated with infectious mycotic aneurysms.

Age over 40: The risk of developing cerebral aneurysms tends to increase with age.

Less common risk factors include:

Head trauma: Severe head injuries can damage blood vessels and potentially lead to aneurysm formation.

Brain tumor: Some brain tumors can cause structural changes in blood vessels, increasing the risk of aneurysm development.