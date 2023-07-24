Gyanvapi Mosque: As SC Stops Survey, Here is A Timeline of The Case | EXPLAINED

A 30-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began a survey on Monday at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The team carried out the inspection to determine if the mosque was built on top of an ancient Hindu temple.

However, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that no ASI survey will be conducted of the mosque complex till July 26. The SC’s order came while hearing a petition filed by the mosque management committee challenging the Allahabad High Court’s decision, which had upheld the right of five Hindu women to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

As the Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the Allahabad High Court order, News18 explains the development in the case so far:

About the Gyanvapi Mosque

The Gyanvapi Mosque has been a subject of extensive legal and historical debate as many Hindu groups believe that the mosque stood atop a demolished portion of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the current judicial proceedings started after a group of women sought permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Several petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court, and Varanasi court regarding the Gyanvapi mosque case. The petitions seek to address various aspects of the dispute, including the mosque’s alleged construction by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and the right to worship inside the disputed site.