Heat Affects Not Just Body, But Also Brain: As High Temperatures Ravage World, a Look at Its Effects

An intense heatwave is persisting across Asia, Europe, and North America, with residents seeking relief from scorching temperatures. Wildfires are raging in Greece and the Canary Islands, while authorities in California to China are issuing health warnings due to the extreme heat.

China is experiencing extreme weather, with the thermometer showing temperatures of 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees Fahrenheit). Beijing recorded a new record of 27 consecutive days with temperatures above 35C (95F), and a remote township in the Turpan Depression reached a record-breaking 52.2C (126F), as per a report by Al Jazeera.

Heatwaves Rage

Greece is battling wildfires near Athens, and firefighters are working tirelessly to protect coastal refineries. Another heatwave is expected, with temperatures predicted to reach 44C (111F).

Italy’s Sardinia and Sicily may surpass the continent-wide temperature record of 48.8C (120F) set in Sicily in 2021.

Spain is facing its third heatwave of the summer, causing distress among locals and tourists.

In France, record temperatures of 29.5C (85.1F) were recorded in Alpe d’Huez, and Verdun saw 40.6C (105.1F) for the first time.

The Canary Islands are battling a massive fire that has already consumed 3,500 hectares (8,650 acres) of forest, leading to evacuations and poor air quality.

Tens of millions of Americans are experiencing dangerous heat levels, with an extremely dangerous and prolonged heatwave expected to persist in the Southwest and spread to the south-central and southeastern regions.

As per experts, the heat does not just impact the body, but also the brain. Here’s how:

Heat Stress and Its Impact on the Brain

Heat stress occurs when the body struggles to cool itself down, leading to potential health issues. It can affect our cognitive function and even cause fainting episodes. The brain plays a crucial role in regulating body temperature and responding to heat through sweating.

Blood-Brain Barrier Breakdown: At high temperatures, the blood-brain barrier, a protective layer around the brain, can start to break down, as per a report by Discover Magazine. This allows unwanted substances, like proteins and ions, to accumulate in the brain, causing inflammation and disrupting normal brain function. Additionally, proteins may unfold, leading to cell death in the brain.

Hypothalamus Involvement: The hypothalamus, a brain region responsible for regulating internal body temperature, becomes important in how heat affects us. It signals the sweat glands to produce sweat and cool the body down.

Dehydration and Brain Function: Excessive sweating in higher temperatures causes water loss, which is the body's way of maintaining temperature balance. However, if adequate hydration is not maintained, dehydration can occur, affecting brain function. Sufficient fluid intake is essential for optimal bodily function.

Impact on People with Neurological Conditions:

People with neurological conditions may struggle to regulate their body temperature and tolerate heat. For example, individuals with multiple sclerosis, a brain-related condition, are especially vulnerable to heat’s negative consequences on brain efficiency.

Apart from this, heat also has numerous ill effects on a person’s overall physical health, too:

The Effects of Extreme Heat on the Body

Sunburn and Skin Cancer Risk: According to a report by Observer, excessive exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause sunburn and damage skin cell DNA. Repeated sunburns increase the likelihood of developing skin cancer as cells may grow out of control due to DNA damage.

Lung Health and Air Quality: Hot weather can worsen air quality, making it harder to breathe. Ground-level ozone, a harmful gas formed from pollutants reacting to sunlight, can reduce lung function and exacerbate asthma, leading to morbidity and mortality.

Fatigue and Hyperthermia: Hyperthermia occurs when the body's heat-regulating mechanisms fail, leading to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. As body temperature rises, fatigue sets in, along with symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and thirst. Heatstroke, a medical emergency, can cause dry skin, mental dysfunction, and, if untreated, lead to seizures, coma, and death.

Impact on the Heart: Hot temperatures cause blood vessels to dilate, lowering blood pressure and potentially leading to dizziness and sickness. The heart compensates by pumping more blood per beat, but with lowered blood pressure, it has to work harder, increasing the heart rate. As global temperatures rise, mortality rates may increase due to the added stress on the cardiovascular system, the report explains.

Protecting Yourself During Extreme Heat: