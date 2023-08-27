Why an Indian Worker Sued His Bosses in Singapore and Won $73,000 Lawsuit | Explained

An Indian national from Tamil Nadu has successfully sued his employers in Singapore for negligence after he fell off the back of an overcrowded lorry while going to work, renewing the debate about the working conditions of migrant labourers and their treatment in the wealthy city state.

Ramalingam Murugan secured a judgement in his favour on a claim of over $73,000 from his employer after he suffered a fracture in his leg while he fell from the vehicle ferrying him to work.

Why Did Murugan Sue His Employers

In January 2021, Ramalingam Murugan along with 24 other workers was travelling from his dormitory to a work site on the back of a lorry. He said he was pushed by another worker who was in a hurry to seek shelter from the rain, causing him to lose balance and hit the ground.

He was taken to hospital when the pain in his right knee failed to subside. It was later discovered that he had suffered a fracture in his right leg. He underwent surgical treatment for the fracture and was on medical leave for about five months.

He launched a lawsuit in 2022 against his employer Rigel Marine Services, seeking 100,000 Singapore dollars ($73,500) in damages. He worked as a structural steel and ship painter for marine vessel repair company ‘Rigel Marine Services’ at the time of the accident.

The company however denied the claims and said Murugan had slipped and fallen as he was making his way down from the lorry.

In a judgement made available on Thursday, District Judge Tan May Tee ruled in favour of Murugan, with damages to be assessed at a later stage.

Singapore’s Poor Records

Singapore, one of the world’s richest and most developed countries, has a poor record of fatalities of workers due to poor working conditions and road accidents. The accidents mostly occur when the labourers are transported to their work sites from their dormitories, generally located on the outskirts of the city, on the back of lorries.

The overcrowded lorries that don’t have passenger seats or seat belts have resulted in numerous road accidents and fatalities over the years.

In April 2021, a lorry carrying 17 migrant workers to a work site collided with a truck on an expressway, killing two men, including an Indian national.

In July, 26 men were injured after two lorries carrying migrant workers collided on a major highway. Singapore, one of the world’s richest and most developed countries, has benefited enormously from cheap foreign labour for decades.