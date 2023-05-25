Infamous During Kulbhushan Jadhav Trial, Here's Why Pak's Draconian Army Act is Back in News | Explained

The Pakistan government, in an attempt to crack down on Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters involved in damaging military buildings and installations last week, has decided to take action under the stringent Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Known to be a draconian legislation, under the Pakistan Army Act of 1952, punishments can vary from two years to a life sentence, going up to capital punishment in a few cases.

Field General Court Martial was established under the Army Act. The military courts function under Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch of Pakistan Army while the President and Prosecution Counsel of Military Court are military officers. The accused can hire a lawyer and appeal within 40 days in the Army Court of Appeal.

Pakistan is the only country in South where military courts can trial civilians. The International Court of Justice has often raised concerns and objections over the courts, with a 2016 report saying: “Pakistan has failed to prove fair trails under the Army Act."

The Pakistan Army Act was brought into force in 1952 and is used to put military personnel on trial under the military’s own legal code. Some provisions of this law are also applicable on civilians.

In 1966, under the rule of military leader Ayub Khan, an amendment was made to the Act whereby civilians accused of inciting mutiny within the rank and file through written and verbal material could be tried under the Act. The court that hears cases brought under the Act is called the Field General Court Martial.

Between August 2018 and April 2022, more than 20 civilians were tried under the law. From 2015 to 2019, the military courts have convicted at least 641 people. Some 345 people have been sentenced to death, at least 56 of whom have been hanged, and 296 people given prison sentences. Only five accused have been acquitted.

In South Asia, Pakistan is the only country where the military has been given such powers to take civilians to task behind closed-door trials.

Offences for which military courts can try civilians

-Attacking military officers or installations

-Kidnapping for ransom

-Possessing, storing or transporting explosives, firearms, suicide jackets or other articles

-Using or designing vehicles for terrorist attacks

-Causing death or injury of military personnel

-Possessing firearms designed for terrorist acts

-Acting in any way to “over-awe the state" or the general public

-Creating terror or insecurity in Pakistan

-Attempting to commit any of the above listed acts within or outside of Pakistan

-Providing or receiving funding for any of the above-listed acts

-Waging war against the state

Procedure of trial

There are no elaborate procedures that may lead the accused to military courts. The military court judges are military officers. There is no requirement for them to have a law degree or a legal background, which are prerequisites of judicial competence and independence.

The suspects tried by military courts remain in military custody at all times, even after the magistrate records their confessions and statements.

When a person is convicted by the military court, they get 40 days to file an appeal in the army’s court of appeal. In case the appeal court upholds the verdict, the convict would have the opportunity to seek mercy from the army chief and the president of Pakistan.

The convict can approach a high court if he felt that due process was not observed during his trial and his fundamental rights as an accused were not fulfilled. However, this appeal is only to allow review petition for the punishment.

In a strongly worded briefing paper published by ICJ in 2016, it claimed that “the government and military authorities have failed to make public information about the time and place of their trials; the specific charges and evidence against the convicts; as well as the judgments of military courts including the essential findings, legal reasoning, and evidence on which the convictions were based".

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Trial

Indian national and retired Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was tried in a military court and handed the death sentence for espionage and terrorism. He was tried by the FGCM under Section 59 of the Army Act and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923.