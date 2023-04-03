Kajal Hindustani: Who is the 'Activist' Booked for Hate Speech After Ram Navami Clashes in Una?

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman activist for her alleged hate speech and detained more than 50 people on the charge of rioting following a communal clash at Una town in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath that left two persons injured, an official said on Sunday, PTI reported.

The communal clash erupted in a sensitive area of Una town on Saturday night with two groups hurling stones at each other amid tension caused by the speech of one Kajal Hindustani at an event organised on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday, in which she allegedly targeted a minority community.

Una town had been on edge since the alleged hate speech. With traders keeping markets shut, the police and local leaders had on Saturday called for a peace committee meeting involving representatives of both communities who ensured normalcy. But hours after the meeting, a clash broke out in the communally sensitive area, police said.

Advertisement

“We have registered two FIRs. One is against Kajal Hindustani for hate speech, and another against the mob for rioting," Superintendent of Police Sripal Sheshma told reporters.

But Who is Kajal Hindustani? News18 Explains:

Kajal Hindustani

Also known as Kajal Shingala, the activist on her website says she gave her original surname to adopt Hindustani instead, in line with her nationalistic approach. She also dubs herself as the ‘lioness of Gujarat.’

On her website, Hindustani describes herself as, “A young and dynamic nationalist by core who is working towards spreading the awareness about Bhartiya Culture and Religions. She is working for Hindu human rights. She is a famous political Activist who works on Ground to Save girls from forceful conversions, she is followed by people of all ages. She uses social media to spread her message to Lakhs & thousands of her followers on her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Clubhouse."

Advertisement

She has also claimed to settle Pakistani Hindus in Gujarat, and to have adopted a village in the state too. She says she regularly takes part in TV debates and has claimed to apprise people of BJP’s achievements before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Police Takes Stock in Una, Navami Clashes in Other Areas

Advertisement

After the violence, police said they had detained 50 to 60 people and were going through the CCTV footage. “We are using local intelligence and questioning the detained persons for further action. The accused will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them," an official told PTI. Live Updates Here

Police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas with some of them patrolling and some posted at static points. All the officers are available on call and all distress calls are being addressed on an immediate basis, he said.

“Two State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) teams have been deployed in Una so far in this case," he said.

Advertisement

The leaders participating in the peace committee meeting reached a resolution, but the message did not reach the young generation and this led to a small incident of stone pelting, police said.

Police carried out combing operations during the night in Una town and seized a number of swords, rods and other such objects from some houses.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police in Vadodara city of the state on Saturday night arrested another activist Rohan Shah and some others for “hate speech" during a Ram Navami procession in the city on Thursday. The case against them was registered under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Shah is a local leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), reports said.

Vadodara police said they have also arrested one Mohammad Vora for allegedly posting an edited video on Facebook with the intention of spreading communal enmity.

Members of two communities clashed after stones were hurled at two Ram Navami processions in Vadodara on Thursday, with the police registering FIRs and arresting dozens of people.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest Explainers here