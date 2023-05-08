Kerala Boat Tragedy: What Led to the Boat Capsizing? Lack of Precautions, Lapses Explained

Twenty-two people, including women and children, were killed when a houseboat with more than 30 passengers on board capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area of Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday, the state government said.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had earlier said 20 deaths were confirmed on the basis of information from various hospitals where those pulled out from the water and inside the boat were admitted.

Abdurahiman said many of those who died were women and children who had come for a ride amid the ongoing school vacations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

What Was the Cause?

Earlier, PK Kunhalikutty, an MLA of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), said the toll is expected to go up as rescue operations continue.

“It is a very tragic and unfortunate incident," the former minister said.

Speaking to reporters from a government hospital near Tanur here, he said overcrowding is believed to have been the reason behind the vessel capsizing.

Boats are not supposed to go out for rides after 6 pm but it is believed that the rule was violated in this case, he added.

The incident occurred around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur, the police said.

Those rescued were admitted to nearby private and government hospitals. The exact cause of the accident is not known at present, they added.

Safety Precautions Not Followed?

According to media accounts, the boat owner allegedly repurposed a fishing boat for tourist services. According to officials, the boat was operating without a fitness certificate, which is required for tourist vessels, India Today said in a report.

Although the precise number of passengers on the boat is unknown, reports indicate that 40 had tickets while many others did not. Accounts said the yacht also lacked a safety certificate and that the boat was also providing services without any safety precautions. The passengers were not given life jackets.

