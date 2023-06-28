Kusha Kapila's Separation Generates Media Buzz: Why are We So Attached to Celebrity Couples? Explained

Actor-influencer Kusha Kapila and her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia recently made the announcement of their separation. However, following this news, Kusha has been subjected to online attacks and faced blame for supposedly ‘leaving Zorawar’ after achieving success. These attacks have led to her becoming a trending topic on Twitter throughout the day on Tuesday.

Kapila’s separation news is not the first instance, we have all always been attached to celebrity relationships, a behaviour which seems intriguing to some. Let’s explore why we do this:

What is a Parasocial Relationship?

Many people reacted to Kusha Kapila’s news like it was a person they interacted with in real time. This is known as a parasocial relationship.

A parasocial relationship is a one-sided relationship that a media user engages in with a media persona, according to a report by Very Well Mind.

Media users can form parasocial relationships with celebrities, live-action fictional characters, social media influencers, animated characters, and any other figure they encounter through media, including movies, TV shows, podcasts, radio talk shows, or social media platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Parsocial interactions are defined as the approximation of “conversational give and take" between a media user and media persona. Unlike parasocial relationships, which extend beyond a single media interaction and psychologically operate much like a real-life relationship, parasocial interactions take place exclusively while interacting with a persona via media and psychologically resemble real-life face-to-face interactions.

For example, if you feel like you’re one of the gang while watching the characters from Friends spend time together at the Central Perk, you’re experiencing a parasocial interaction, the report explains. If you continue to think about Rachel, Chandler, Monica, or one of the other members of the group after you’ve finished the episode, maybe even reference their behavior on the show as if they are someone you know, you’ve formed a parasocial relationship with that Friends character.

Which Would Explain…

As per Amber Bentley for The Boar, the fascination with celebrity break-ups and relationships is a complex phenomenon influenced by various factors. One reason could be that people become engrossed with specific celebrities and develop strong opinions about them. This can lead to a desire to witness the downfall of disliked celebrities or to support and root for the happiness of favorite celebrities.

Celebrities often represent a glamorous and aspirational lifestyle, and people may be drawn to their perceived status, wealth, and influence. As a result, individuals may scrutinize celebrities’ fashion choices, workout routines, possessions, and other aspects of their lives. This can contribute to a sense of connection and the desire to emulate their lifestyles, Bentley writes.

When it comes to relationships, people may have differing reactions. Some may enjoy seeing the relationships of disliked celebrities fail, possibly due to personal resentments. Conversely, individuals may genuinely want their favorite celebrities to find happiness and love, and may eagerly follow their romantic journeys.

Maintaining Perspective