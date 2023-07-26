LeBron James' Son's Heart Stopped During Basketball Practice. What Caused This in a Young Athlete?

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized in stable condition after experiencing a cardiac arrest during a practice at the University of Southern California (USC). Medical staff treated him on-site at USC’s Galen Center before he was transported to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit.

The family has asked for privacy during this time, and they expressed their gratitude to the USC medical and athletic staff for their care. USC declined to provide additional details, citing student privacy concerns.

Bronny James, known for his basketball talent, had previously announced his commitment to play college basketball for USC, which is near his father’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite being the son of an NBA legend, Bronny has made a name for himself as an elite point guard recruit.

The incident has raised concerns and sparked speculations about the cause of his health scare.

Lots of ‘Opinions’

No information has been released yet about the specific cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest. However, without evidence, some anti-vaxxers are blaming Covid-19 vaccines for vaccine-related myocarditis (heart swelling), a rare side effect, as per a report by Vox.

The Reality: Causes of Cardiac Arrest in Young Athletes

Cardiac arrest in young athletes is relatively low on the list of conditions that can cause a heart to stop. While it is essential to investigate the specific cause of Bronny James’ situation, it’s crucial to remember that various uncommon conditions are more likely to underlie such events, as per the report.

Vigorous exercise places strain on the heart and blood vessels, generally benefiting the cardiovascular system. However, in individuals with structurally abnormal hearts or heart damage due to a condition or illness, the exercise’s strain can be overwhelming. It may lead to a heart stoppage, especially if the heart doesn’t reliably conduct normal electrical impulses for a regular heartbeat.

One of the more common causes of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a hereditary condition where the muscular left ventricle of the heart thickens abnormally. This makes it more likely to function abnormally during sports activities.

Other Causes of Cardiac Arrest in Young Athletes

Apart from HCM, other causes of cardiac arrest in young athletes can include abnormalities in the coronary arteries (vessels that supply the heart), heart valve problems, heart muscle inflammation (sometimes due to viral infections), and issues with the body’s major blood vessels, as per the report.

Where Cardiac Defibrillators Come in

In cases of cardiac arrest, having a cardiac defibrillator on hand is crucial to increase the chances of survival. A defibrillator uses electric shocks to restart the heart, and studies have shown that nine out of ten high school athletes who received defibrillation for cardiac arrest survived. However, the availability of defibrillators varies, and some schools may lack access due to financial constraints.