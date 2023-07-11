Nepal Helicopter Crash: 5 Mexicans & Nepali Pilot Killed; All You Need to Know

In a devastating incident near Mount Everest, a private commercial helicopter crashed, resulting in the loss of six lives, including five members of a Mexican family.

All details of the tragic incident explained:

Helicopter’s Contact Lost in Unfamiliar Territory

The ill-fated Manang Air NA-MV chopper departed from Surke Airport in the Solukhumbu district of Nepal at 10:04 am, en route to Kathmandu. Tragically, the helicopter lost contact suddenly at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 am. Gyanendra Bhul, the Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), confirmed this information, underscoring the unfamiliar territory where the helicopter lost communication.

Origin of the Ill-fated Chopper Journey

The helicopter, which embarked on its journey from Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, was returning to Kathmandu after a mountain flight. The passengers, including the Mexican family, had been enjoying the scenic experience before the unfortunate turn of events. Tkeknath Sitaula, the spokesperson for TIA, revealed that the flight originated from Surke before reaching Lukla.

The Cause of the Crash

Based on preliminary investigations, the crash occurred in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality, situated in the remote and mountainous Solukhumbu district. Authorities believe that the accident was primarily caused by adverse weather conditions, which hampered the helicopter’s navigation. Reports indicated that the crash site was located in Chihandanda, and local witnesses described hearing a loud explosion and seeing flames.

Victims Aboard the Nepalese Helicopter

The tragic incident claimed the lives of all six individuals aboard the helicopter. The victims included Captain Chet Bahadur Gurung, along with five Mexican nationals. The Mexican family members have been identified as Sifuentes G. Fernando (95) and Sifuentes Rincon Ismail (98), both males, and three females: Sifuentes Gongalez Abril (72), Gongalez Olacio Luz (65), and Sifuentes G. Maria Jese (52).