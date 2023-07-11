New SoP to Check Use of Freebies, Liquor to Lure Voters During Elections: All You Need to Know

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has released comprehensive guidelines for tax officers to implement the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the use of freebies, cash, liquor, and drugs which are used to influence voters.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) requires GST and Customs officials to monitor the distribution of coupon-based or free fuel, cash, and expenses related to food, hotels, parties, and more. The CBIC aims to collaborate with the ECI to curb illegal activities and ensure a fair electoral process.

The SoP

Under the new SoP, GST and Customs officials are responsible for monitoring the distribution of inducements aimed at enticing voters.

What does this mean? This includes keeping a close check on restaurant/eateries, marriage halls/farmhouses/slaughterhouses/meat houses in the poll-bound areas.

The officials are required to set up “flying squads and static surveillance teams" for effective road and transit checks, verification of warehouses, and to combat illegal activities.

Sharing Information

The CBIC has emphasised the importance of sharing information with other enforcement agencies and departments. Tax officers will be tasked with apprehending smuggled or illicit goods, identifying warehouses involved in stocking goods for voter inducement, and reporting daily to the Election Commission of India.

Additionally, efforts will be made to detect and seize illicit currency, liquor, gold, counterfeit notes, narcotics, and other contraband.

Preventive Measures

To prevent unauthorized diversion of goods, special watch/stock-taking will be conducted in Customs Bonded Warehouses. The CBIC’s Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DG ARM) will study surge patterns of specified freebies and analyze the storage locations of such goods.

Extensive checks of e-way bills will be carried out at checkpoints during elections to ensure compliance with GST regulations. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) will increase vigilance along international borders and airports to monitor the flow of foreign currency, gold, narcotics, and other potential malpractices.

The use of smuggled goods, contrabands, and illicit articles to influence voters during elections requires diligent efforts from law enforcement agencies, including those under the CBIC. Digital initiatives such as e-way bills, e-invoicing, and RFID technology are seen as valuable tools in ensuring transparent elections.