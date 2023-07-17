North Korea's Hwasong-18 ICBM Launch Sparks Tensions: A Closer Look | Explained

North Korea recently announced the launch of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), raising concerns and escalating tensions with the United States and its allies.

Let’s explore the details surrounding the launch and its implications.

First, Let’s Understand What an ICBM is:

ICBMs (Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles) are highly potent nuclear missiles with an extensive range of approximately 6,000 to 9,300 miles. They were initially developed by the Soviet Union in 1958 during the Cold War and subsequently by the United States in 1959. These missiles are considered strategic defense weapons due to their ability to inflict significant destruction, as per a report by National World.

Currently, only three countries possess land-based ICBMs with such a range: Russia, the United States, and China. The United States National Park Service confirms that ICBMs have a range that can potentially make targets across the globe vulnerable.

ICBMs come in various types, including the Atlas missile, Titus missile, Minuteman, and Peacekeeper missile, among others, the report explains. They possess immense destructive power and can cause widespread devastation through explosions and subsequent radiation.

According to Missile Defense Advocacy, an ICBM carrying an average of 3.6kg of high-explosive payload could generate an explosion damage radius of up to 1.47km. If such an event were to occur in an urban area, it is estimated that there could be over 180,000 casualties depending on local population density. This underscores the grave consequences associated with the use of ICBMs.

The Hwasong-18 ICBM Launch

North Korea conducted the launch of the Hwasong-18, a potentially advanced ICBM, with a flight time of 74 minutes. This represents a marginal improvement compared to previous ICBM tests conducted earlier this year. The Hwasong-18 possesses the necessary range to potentially target the continental United States, as per a report by CNN.

Escalating Tensions and Threats

The missile launch followed North Korea’s recent threat to shoot down US military reconnaissance aircraft engaged in activities it deemed “hostile espionage" near its territory. These actions contribute to heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, particularly as the United States and South Korea strengthen their defense cooperation.

Additionally, the timing of the launch coincides with the NATO summit, where discussions among South Korea, Japan, and the US are focusing on security matters, including North Korea’s threat perception, the report explains.

About the Hwasong-18

The Hwasong-18 is an ICBM developed by North Korea. It was first showcased during the February 8 parade earlier this year, which commemorated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army in Pyongyang. Notably, the Hwasong-18 utilizes solid propellants, distinguishing it from previous liquid-fueled ICBMs, as per a report by Indian Express.

Experts highlight that the use of solid propellants in the Hwasong-18 enables faster missile deployment. Solid propellants offer advantages such as increased speed and quicker acceleration at liftoff compared to liquid propellants.

The history of solid propellants can be traced back to ancient times, with the Chinese developing early rockets employing variations of black powder, a type of solid propellant, during the first millennium, as per the report. While solids were utilized in various military applications, including short-range rockets, they were not initially employed for long-range purposes or spaceflight due to their relatively lower power. However, solid propellants gained popularity in military missile systems primarily because they could be easily stored, providing convenience and operational flexibility.

In the context of the Hwasong-18, the use of solid propellants contributes to its faster deployment capabilities and enhances North Korea’s missile program.

What Does North Korea Say?

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea conducted the missile launch during what it considers a critical period of military security on the Korean Peninsula. The country perceives intensified military provocations from the United States and its allies, characterizing the situation as a nuclear crisis reminiscent of the Cold War era.

Russia’s ‘Feathers Ruffled’, US ‘Not Surprised’

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency National Security Council meeting during the NATO summit to address the missile launch. President Yoon expressed the need for “strong international solidarity" in response to North Korea’s actions.

According to state media, Russia is conducting an investigation to determine whether a North Korean ICBM crashed in its waters during a recent test launch, Reuters reported. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko stated that Russia’s defense ministry is looking into the matter but currently lacks clear information regarding whether the missile fell within Russia’s economic zone.