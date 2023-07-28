House Talk | All About Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill and What it is Seeks to Decriminalise

Parliament is the temple of democracy and parliamentary procedures the rites by which the will of the people is translated into practice. But the terms and jargon involved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha processes can be difficult to grasp. The News18 series, House Talk, brings you a ready reckoner to make sure that none of it is Greek to you.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill that seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences.

The proposed legislation was first introduced in Parliament by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in December last year. It was later referred to a Joint Committee of the Parliament for review.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | How PM Modi Coined the term ‘Jan Vishwas’ for the Bill Passed by LS

The JPC presented its report with seven general recommendations to Parliament during the Budget Session in March, out of which 6 recommendations were accepted by the Union Cabinet.

What does the Bill propose?

The Jan Vishwas Bill aims to decriminalise around 180 offences by amending 42 laws across sectors including environment, agriculture, media, industry and publication.

The Acts which are being amended include The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940; Public Debt Act, 1944; Pharmacy Act, 1948; Cinematograph Act, 1952; Copyright Act, 1957; Patents Act, 1970; Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; and Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Advertisement

The other laws include Trade Marks Act, 1999; Railways Act, 1989; Information Technology Act, 2000; Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002; Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006; Legal Metrology Act, 2009; and Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

ALSO READ | Here’s What Govt Seeks to Change with Delhi Services Bill & Why AAP is Opposing it

The decriminalisation would mean that the imprisonment would be removed in some cases or the fine would be converted into penalties to provide a boost to the business ecosystem and improve the well-being of the public. Moreover, all offences under the Post Office Act, 1898 are being removed.

Advertisement

These 42 laws are administered by various Union ministries, including finance, food production and distribution, financial services, agriculture, commerce, environment, road transport and highways, posts, electronics and IT.

How will it Benefit Citizens?

The Bill will benefit citizens in the following ways: