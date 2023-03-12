PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Project: 7 Highlights | EXPLAINED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials. The Rs 8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, they said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane highway.

Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar in Kodagu district with the state capital Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about five hours, officials said.

Here is all about the the highway, and how it will benefit commuters:

The 118Km Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on NH-275 is a ten-lane access-controlled highway that will reduce travel time from three hours to 75-90 minutes between Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru and the state’s cultural hub, Mysuru. There are nine main bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, and four Rail Over Bridges on the highway. To avoid traffic congestion in towns along the highway, it includes five bypasses surrounding Bidadi, Ramanagara-Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna. This highway will make travel time shorter for Bengaluru residents looking for a weekend vacation to areas like Ooty, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Coorg, and Kannur. The motorway has the potential to increase tourism in not only Karnataka, but also Tamil Nadu and Kerala, explains a report by Money Control.

According to the report, the NHAI had planned to collect tolls in the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta segment following the opening of the main lanes, but it was later postponed until March 14 due to “unavoidable" circumstances. A single travel on this segment (Bengaluru-Nidaghatta) costs between Rs 135 and Rs 880, depending on the vehicle category. Tolls for cars/jeeps/vans, for example, were planned at Rs 135 for single journeys, Rs 205 for return journeys within a single day, and Rs 4,525 for a monthly pass that would cover 50 single journeys in a month. LMVs, including automobiles, may have to pay a toll of Rs 250 for the full route from Bengaluru to Mysuru, according to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. As a first for Karnataka, the NHAI intends to prohibit the use of two-wheelers and slow-moving vehicles such as three-wheelers on the highway. According to NHAI authorities, this is to prevent accidents because they are more vulnerable, the report states. While the highway saves time, there have been reports of heavy traffic jams at entry/exit points in Bengaluru (in places such as Kumbalgodu) and Mysuru (Outer Ring Road near Manipal hospital junction). The NHAI had planned a cloverleaf interchange near the Manipal hospital crossroads, however it is still on hold. The highway has made Mysuru Road a popular destination for home purchasers. By June 2023, the Bengaluru Metro would be extended up to Challaghatta on Mysuru Road. From localities like Kengeri on Mysuru Road, one may access any part of the city via NICE Road, Metro, and Indian railroads.

With inputs from PTI

