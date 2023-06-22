PM Modi to Join Elite Group of Leaders Who Addressed Joint Session of US Congress Twice: Who are They?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech to a joint session of the US Congress tonight.

Congressional leaders had extended an invitation to Modi, expressing the opportunity for him to present his vision for India’s future and discuss the global challenges faced by both countries.

This will be the PM’s second formal address to US lawmakers, with his previous speech in 2016 making him the fifth Indian prime minister to address the House and Senate. By addressing Congress again, Modi will join a select group of world leaders who have had the privilege of speaking to Congress on multiple occasions.

Who are the people in this select group?

“Modiji is one of the few leaders whom America has given a rare honor. Leaders like Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill had the honor of addressing the US Parliament twice, so did PM Modi… India’s stature has increased. That’s why the people in America have faith and enthusiasm. Modiji has brought this change," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had told NDTV earlier.

Winston Churchill

According to a report by Semafor, former British PM Winston Churchill had the honor of addressing the US Congress on three occasions. His speeches took place in 1941, 1943, and 1952. The first address was during an informal meeting of Congress, where leaders speak to members of the House and Senate without a formal joint session. Churchill was only the second foreign leader to have this opportunity, with the first being King Kalakaua of Hawaii in 1874.

Churchill’s first speech was a significant moment during World War II following the attack on Pearl Harbor. His return to Congress more than a decade later occurred during the Cold War, where he emphasized the importance of defending Western Europe. In his address, he appealed for support in terms of military equipment and assistance, emphasizing the need for strength and unity.

Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela, the former President of South Africa, had the opportunity to address the US Congress twice. The first address took place in 1990, followed by another in 1994. Mandela’s speeches were significant moments that reflected the international recognition and support he garnered during South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy.

Yitzhak Rabin, the former Prime Minister of Israel, also had the privilege of addressing joint meetings of Congress on two occasions. The first address occurred in 1976, while the second took place in 1994.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Prime Minister of Israel, had the opportunity to address the US Congress three times during his two-decade tenure. He first spoke in 1996, and then again in 2011 and 2015 after returning to power.