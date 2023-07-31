House Talk | All About Registration of Births and Deaths Bill and What it Seeks to Amend

Parliament is the temple of democracy and parliamentary procedures the rites by which the will of the people is translated into practice. But the terms and jargon involved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha processes can be difficult to grasp. The News18 series, House Talk, brings you a ready reckoner to make sure that none of it is Greek to you.

The government tabled the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The legislation proposes mandating Aadhaar number use for birth certification and plans build a pan-India unified database.

The bill will amend the original 1969 Act, which could streamline the processes for registering births and deaths. The Bill seeks to add provisions for digital registration and electronic certificates for births and deaths.

How are births and deaths currently registered?

The documentation of births and deaths is governed by the Registration of Birth and Death (RBD) Act passed in 1969 and State Rules framed using the Model Rules, 1999. According to the official website, the Act was implemented “to promote uniformity and comparability in the registration of Births and Deaths across the country."

The Act requires States and Union Territories to maintain individual databases on the Civil Registration System (CRS), which comes under the operational control of the Registrar General of India (RGI).

The current legislation will bring in changes in the way that the data is collected, shared and will also be linked to Aadhaar.

Central Database

The new bill advocates that the Registrar General will maintain a national database of registered births and deaths, while the Chief Registrars and Registrars will be obligated to share data from the states and local jurisdiction related to births and deaths to the national database.

The Chief Registrar, meanwhile, will maintain a similar database at the state level. The central data reservoir will be updated in real-time and all the individual databases will be linked onto a common platform.

How Does Aadhaar Come into Play?

Aadhaar, which is essential for availing government services and banking facilities, will also be mandatory for the registration of births and deaths. For example, during births, when the medical officer reports the birth, then it would be mandatory to provide the Aadhaar number of the parents and the informant.

The Bill will also facilitate the registration process of adopted, orphan, abandoned, surrendered, surrogate child and child to a single parent or unwed mother. The provision of the bill states that there will be mandatory registration of births in cases where the birth is in jail or a hotel and the jailer or the manager of the hotel has to provide the Aadhaar number. The provision also extends to adoptive parents, biological parent for births through surrogacy, and in case of birth to a single parent.

Birth Certificates as All Purpose Document

The Birth and Death Certificates will be used to prove the date and place of birth for those born after the Bill comes into effect. The birth certificate will also be used during admission to an educational institution, voter list, appointment to a government post and other purposes.

The document will also be used for purposes like admissions, issuance of Aadhaar, driver’s license, passport, preparation of voter’s list, marriage registration and other government arrangements to be laid down by the Central Government.

The national database will also be shared with other authorities maintaining similar databases like population register, electoral rolls, ration card and others.

How The Bill is Beneficial?

A common and centralised database will streamline the birth and death registration processes and the sharing of the database with other agencies would avoid duplication and other such errors.