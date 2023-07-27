Pawan Kalyan's Comments on Making 'Tamil Film Industry More Inclusive': What's the Controversy?

Pawan Kalyan, power star of the Telugu film industry, is set to make a comeback with the movie “Bro" after a year-long hiatus. During the pre-release event of “Bro," he made notable remarks about the need for inclusivity in the Tamil film industry.

Remarking on the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) allegedly issuing guidelines that only Tamil artists can work in Tamil films, he said such exclusivity could limit the growth of the Tamil film industry and stressed the importance of embracing talents from all regions to make exceptional films, as per a report by Indian Express.

“The Telugu industry thrives because it encourages talents from other regions, like Sujith Vaassudev from Malayalam, Urvashi Rautela from the North, and Neeta Lulla whose family migrated to India from Pakistan during the Partition (all these technicians worked on Bro). A film becomes exceptional when it combines talents from various languages. Restricting it to our language and people will cause the industry to shrink. I urge the influential members of the Tamil industry to abandon such thinking and create globally renowned films like RRR," he said, as per the report.

What are the Alleged Guidelines?

As per reports, the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) had allegedly sparked controversy by implementing a new set of guidelines for the Tamil film industry, Kollywood. As per the alleged new rules, only Tamil artists would be allowed to work in Tamil films, and filming must exclusively take place within Tamil Nadu.

The purpose of these guidelines, as reported by Manorama Online, is to ensure better employability for FEFSI members within the industry. FEFSI has also made it mandatory for film shoots to avoid locations in other states or foreign countries unless absolutely necessary. Additionally, directors are required to take responsibility for any story copyright issues if they have written the story themselves. Violations of these rules will lead to disciplinary action, as per the report.

Industry experts and cinema viewers had expressed strong opposition to these regulations. Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai deemed the FEFSI demands unreasonable, and a netizen humorously pointed out on Twitter that the guidelines forgot to add one more point: restricting Tamil movies’ release only to Tamil Nadu.

What Did FEFSI Say in Response?

FEFSI is an organization representing technicians from 23 different unions in the Tamil film industry, boasting around 25,000 members, according to reports.

In response to the reports about FEFSI’s new guidelines, the general secretary of FEFSI, Swaminathan, denied the existence of such guidelines. He categorically dismissed the reports as “rumours that are baseless and unfounded." According to Swaminathan, FEFSI does not possess the authority to ban actors from working in Tamil films, making the alleged guidelines non-existent and invalid, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

Non-southern Actors Who Made it Big

Several actors from different parts of India have achieved great success and popularity in the South Indian film industry, as per reports. One of the most iconic names is Rajinikanth, who hails from Bangalore (now Bengaluru), Karnataka. He was named after the great Maratha Empire king, Shivaji Maharaj. At home, he was brought up speaking Marathi, while outside the household, he communicated in Kannada. Rajinikanth is considered a legendary actor and has achieved superstar status in Tamil cinema, earning a massive fan following across the country.

M.G. Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was a legendary actor and politician who achieved immense success in India’s southern film industry. Born in Kandy, Sri Lanka, in 1917, MGR’s family later moved to Tamil Nadu, India. He started his acting career in the late 1930s and rose to fame in Tamil cinema during the 1950s and 1960s. With his charismatic screen presence, powerful performances, and strong social messages in his films, MGR became a beloved figure among the masses. He was a prominent actor, producer, and director, and his films enjoyed widespread popularity, making him a cultural icon in the South Indian film industry.

While primarily associated with Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has also made an impact in the Tamil film industry. His role in the Tamil film “Iruvar," directed by Mani Ratnam, earned critical acclaim and showcased his acting prowess in the South Indian cinema.

The Bollywood diva Rekha has also made her presence felt in the South Indian film industry, particularly in Telugu films, where she has acted in several successful ventures, earning appreciation for her performances.

Pooja Hegde, a Mumbai native, has made a successful transition to the South Indian film industry, particularly in Telugu and Tamil films. With notable roles in films like “Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava" and “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo," she has garnered significant popularity in the South.