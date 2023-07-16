The Hollywood Actors' Strike Explained in 10 Points and 10 Pictures

The Hollywood actors’ strike has taken center stage, leaving many wondering about the reasons behind the strike, which notable actors are involved, and how streaming and AI technologies factor into the dispute.

From the core issues driving the strike to the impact on future screen appearances, let’s delve into the intricacies of this labor dispute reshaping the entertainment industry, in ten points and ten pictures. News18 explains:

1. The strike was called by Sag-Aftra, a union representing around 160,000 US actors, after failed negotiations with the AMPTP, the organization representing studio bosses in the film and television industry, as per a report by the Guardian.

2. Sag-Aftra’s members include actors in films, TV shows, video game performers, radio presenters, models, and YouTube influencers. The union’s Global Rule One requires members to withdraw from any production worldwide.

3. Fran Drescher, known for her role in the TV show The Nanny, serves as the president and prominent figure of Sag-Aftra.

4. A number of high-profile celebrities, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, and others, have expressed support for the strike and joined the cause, the report explains.

5. The main points of contention in the negotiations revolve around residuals, which are payments actors receive for repeat showings of films or TV shows, and the issue of ownership and compensation for the use of actors’ likenesses in AI reproductions.

6. The rise of streaming platforms has brought significant changes to the industry, impacting the assessment of value and residuals. The subscription-based model of streaming services and the absence of traditional repeats have complicated matters.

7. The potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry is a growing concern. The negotiation process included discussions on how AI-generated imagery could affect actors’ rights and compensation.

8. Despite the perception of actors as wealthy, many face financial challenges. Residual payments are crucial for supporting actors’ livelihoods, particularly those on the margins of the industry.

9. Sag-Aftra’s strike is expected to have a significant impact due to the visibility and influence of its leading members. The immediate halt in production will disrupt the cash-intensive process of shooting.