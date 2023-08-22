Vivek Ramaswamy Rises to 2nd Spot in Republican Race: His Views on FBI, Ukraine, Modi Explained

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has gradually risen among the top Republican choices in the US Presidential race despite not being nationally known when he entered the race.

In a recent poll, the author of ‘Woke Inc.’ was at the second place in the Republican presidential field, sharing his position with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

An Emerson College poll showed Ron DeSantis and Ramaswamy tied at 10 percent each, trailing former President Donald Trump, who leads with 56 percent, according to a report in The Hill.

Now all eyes are on the first Republican primary debate next week, where Ramaswamy, DeSantis and other GOP presidential candidates will have the opportunity to stand out on a national stage, while Trump is planning to skip it.

All About Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, a young, rich and lesser-known tech entrepreneur who calls wokeism a national threat, launched his 2024 presidential bid during a live interview on Fox News’s prime time show in February this year.

Having just turned 38, Ramaswamy is the youngest person to be a major Republican presidential candidate. Born in Ohio to immigrant parents from India, he earned a biology degree from Harvard University and then finished Yale Law School.

He made his fortune after starting a biotech company, last year founded an asset management firm and is the author of several books, including Woke, Inc. His books helped Ramaswamy gain exposure in conservative circles, including on Fox News, as a critic of ESG, or looking not just at profit in investments, but also at environmental, social and governance issues, such as a company’s policies on climate.

Ramaswamy maintains that he is the only candidate in the GOP field who can deliver the landslide victory that the country needs in 2024.

Elon Musk’s Support for Ramaswamy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘promising candidate’ for the presidential election. Responding to a clip of Ramaswamy, shared on X, on Tucker Carlson’s show, Musk said, “He is a very promising candidate."

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Views on Middle East, Ukraine, FBI

Vivek Ramaswamy is anti-war, anti-immigrant and said that he will put an end to the war in Ukraine. However, the core of Ramaswamy’s politics appears to be “anti-wokeism". He is believed to carry forward many of Trump’s policies, but presents himself as more eloquent and optimistic.