What is a Counteroffensive? Key Point in Russia-Ukraine War EXPLAINED

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a counteroffensive against Russian forces was underway, while declining to give specifics on his troops’ operations.

“Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine: at which stage I will not talk in detail," Zelensky said on Saturday, commenting after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Kyiv’s operation was already failing.

Russia has reported thwarting Ukrainian attacks in the east and south. “It’s interesting what Putin said about our counteroffensive. It is important that Russia always feels this: that they do not have long left, in my opinion," Zelensky said. He added that he was in daily touch with military commanders, including armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny, and “everyone is positive now — tell that to Putin!"

Amid the developments, let’s take a look at what a counteroffensive is, and what it means for this point in the Russia-Ukraine war:

What is a Counteroffensive?

In military strategy, a counter-offensive is a tactical response used by a defending force against an attacker’s assault, as per a report by Wikiwand. It involves engaging the enemy’s forces to disrupt their offensive operations and regain control of the situation. The goal of a counter-offensive is to neutralize the enemy’s attack.

A counter-offensive is typically launched after the defending force has worn down the enemy’s frontline troops and the enemy reserves have been deployed but proven ineffective in breaching the defenses. It is executed before the enemy has a chance to establish new defensive positions.

In some cases, a counter-offensive may be more limited in nature, focusing on specific operational objectives rather than aiming for a broader strategic goal. According to military theorist Clausewitz, a counter-offensive is the most effective way to compel the attacker to abandon their offensive plans.

Counter-offensives can be carried out on land, as well as by naval and air forces. Throughout military history, strategic counter-offensives have been documented in various wars. They are often discussed by historians in conjunction with the defensive phase, such as the notable example of the Battle of Moscow.

About Ukraine’s Counteroffensive

Kyiv’s forces have recently initiated counteroffensive operations in multiple front-line areas. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based in Washington, reported that at least four such operations took place on Saturday. According to ISW, Russian sources have claimed that Ukrainian forces possess tactical advantages during nighttime assaults, attributing this to the advanced night optics systems provided by Western countries, AFP reported.

To strengthen their military capabilities, Ukrainian President Zelensky held discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit, securing additional commitments of military aid.

Escalation in Fighting

Recent days have witnessed an escalation in fighting in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to Russian officials, BBC reported. Ukrainian forces are reportedly attempting to advance southward in order to divide Russian forces and penetrate the occupied territory that connects Russia to Crimea.

However, Ukraine’s progress in the region may face obstacles due to extensive flooding caused by the destruction of the Nova Khakovka dam last week. The flooding has affected an area of approximately 230 square miles (596 sq km) on both sides of the Dnipro River.

Zelensky announced in his nightly address on Saturday that around 3,000 people have been evacuated from the flooded Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Although water levels have decreased by 27cm, more than 30 settlements on the right bank of the river, which is under Ukrainian control, remain inundated, with nearly 4,000 residential buildings still submerged.