What is 'Mankading' in Cricket? Explained Amid Harshal Patel's 'Attempt'

On Monday, Harshal Patel attempted a “mankad" with the final ball of the final over of the Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore game. With one run needed off of one ball and the scores level for both teams, Harshal Patel initially missed the stumps before attempting to stop and throw the ball towards the stumps at the non-striker’s end where Ravi Bishnoi had backed up too far.

Despite the fact that the ball did strike the stumps, the umpire ruled it to be a dead ball because of the way Harshal halted, which was against the non-strikers end run out rules.

What is Mankad Attempt?

A bowler will “mankad" a batsman if the non-striker is backing up and too far forward of the crease before the ball is delivered. During India’s 1947–48 tour of Australia, all-rounder Vinoo Mankad of India performed the action that gave the act its name. Bill Brown, an Australian batter, was run out at Sydney Cricket Ground by Mankad. In the history of international cricket, this episode marked the first occurrence of such a thing. This act has only been performed a few number of times up to this point, according to a report by Times Now.

Many people have objected to the epithet “Mankad" being used to describe the dismissal over time, as per an Indian Express report, claiming that it tarnishes the reputation of one of India’s most illustrious cricketers. Sunil Gavaskar, for example, once referred to it as “Browned" (after the Australian batter Mankad was removed), arguing that Brown, not Mankad, was at fault.

Others, on the other hand, see nothing wrong with the method of dismissal and still favour using the phrase. “Personally, I’m always delighted to see my grandfather being remembered. I feel it to be a great honour for our name to be associated with a cricketing term," Vinoo Mankad’s grandson, Harsh Mankad told The Sydney Morning Herald.

What Do Rules Say?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) only recently modified its playing rules. Mankading will no longer be considered an unfair play under the rules that went into effect on October 1, 2022, but rather a run-out. The Playing Conditions move this way of causing a Run out from the “Unfair Play" section to the “Run out" section in accordance with the Laws.

But the report by Times Now argues that the dismissal has always been legal and a fair of getting a batter out. Citing the Law 41.16.1 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket code, the report states, “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered."

