WhatsApp: Getting Too Many Spam Messages Lately? Here's How to Get Rid of Them | Explained

Have you noticed a swarm of spam messages on WhatsApp lately? The messaging application comes with a business account feature, and as companies catch on to the trend, it’s likely for the public to receive communication about various products and services through WhatsApp.

However, as many people use WhatsApp for personal purposes, these messages can be a nuisance. How to get rid of them? News18 Explains:

WhatsApp has made it simple to block and report nuisance spammers on the platform. WhatsApp accounts can be blocked and reported on iPhone, Android, PCs, and Chromebooks, as explained in a report by Android Police.

Blocking someone from within WhatsApp is the simplest approach to prevent them from sending you unwanted messages, spam or otherwise. To block a contact or a business account on WhatsApp, follow the instructions below.

Advertisement

On Android

Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

Choose a message thread to be blocked.

Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and expand the More menu.

Choose Block.

Choose Block. If you want to report a contact, click the Report contact box and then hit the Block button. This way, the contact is blocked, and their previous five messages are forwarded to WhatsApp. When you block a business account on WhatsApp, you are prompted to enter a reason for the ban. You can choose from the following options:

-No longer required

-Spam offensive messages

-Didn’t sign up

-Other

-Tap the Block button in the lower-right corner after selecting a radio button next to a relevant cause.

On iPhone

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and select a conversation to block.

To open the contact info menu, tap the contact name at the top.

Scroll to the bottom and click Report contact.

To confirm your decision, select Report and Block, and the contact will no longer spam you on the platform.

When you block a business account, WhatsApp for iPhone requests the same reasons you did when you blocked the account, the report by Android Police says.

WhatsApp Web

Use your favourite browser to access WhatsApp.

To access the contact info menu, open a discussion and click the contact’s name.

Scroll down and click on Report.

Scroll down and click on Report. Put a checkbox next to Block contact and clear conversation, and then click

Report.

When you block a WhatsApp business account via the web, you will not be asked for a reason (as the mobile apps do).

Read all the Latest Explainers here