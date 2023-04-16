Why Hands Swell Up While Walking or Jogging: Is it Cause for Concern? EXPLAINED

Notice your hands puff up while taking a walk or during a prolonged run or jog? Turns out you’re not alone and it happens to many people. But why? News18 Explains:

During Hot Weather

William O. Roberts, M.D., professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota told Runner’s World when it’s hot outside, our hands frequently swell, but this isn’t an indication of dehydration. Rather, he argues, swelling in the hands and fingers can be an indication of hyponatremia, which occurs when you drink too much fluid during a run.

“During exercise, circulation increases, and the hand has a large network of small blood vessels that open up," he explains to Runner’s World. “There is some fluid leakage between the cells as blood flow increases. This leaking is most likely the source of your finger swelling."

To Put it Simply

During activity, more blood flows to your heart, lungs, and functioning muscles. Your hands may get chilly as less blood flows to them. The blood vessels in your hands may dilate in response. This may cause hand edoema, according to Mayo Clinic.

Your muscles generate heat when you workout. To dissipate heat, your body directs blood to the veins nearest to your skin. Sweating results from this action. It may also cause your hands to swell.

Hyponatremia can occur in elite athletes. This is a blood level of salt, commonly known as sodium, that is exceptionally low. Hyponatremia can cause swollen fingers and hands, the report says.

How to Combat It?

Most exercise-related hand edoema cannot be prevented or reduced, the report says, but prescribes a couple of measures to reduce the symptom:

Before exercising, remove your rings and relax your watchband.

During exercise, circle your arms forth and backward.

Several times throughout exercise, stretch your fingers wide, make fists, and elevate your hands higher than your heart.

Use a trekking pole to keep your hand muscles squeezing while walking.

Wear gloves that are snug but not overly so.

While exercising, drink salty drinks, such as an electrolyte-containing sports drink.

