Missing Pilot’s Wife on Titanic Submersible is Descendant of Couple Who Died When Ship Sank | Explained

Stockton Rush, who is the CEO of OceanGate, was operating a submersible that went missing while exploring the Titanic wreckage. His wife, Wendy Rush is a descendant of two wealthy first-class passengers who lost their lives when the Titanic sank in 1912, according to historical records, as per a report by the New York Times. Her great-great-grandparents were Isidor and Ida Straus, and Isidor Straus was a co-owner of Macy’s department store, born in 1845.

Rush, formerly known as Wendy Hollings Weil, married Stockton Rush in 1986 as announced in a wedding notice published by the New York Times. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been involved in three OceanGate expeditions to the Titanic wreckage over the past two years. In addition to being the company’s communications director, she has also served as a board member of OceanGate’s charitable foundation for a long time.

Isidor and Ida Straus’ Haunting Story

Isidor and Ida Straus were born in Germany and moved to the United States with their families. Isidor, along with his brother Nathan, started a business selling dishes and glassware at the famous RH Macy department store.

Journeying back to the United States from their native Germany, Isidor and Ida Straus, accompanied by Ida’s newly-appointed maid, Ellen Bird, and Isidor’s loyal manservant, John Farthing, found themselves irresistibly drawn to the newly-commissioned Titanic, according to the National Archives.

Despite their usual preference for German vessels, the allure of the Titanic’s riches proved too tempting to resist for their homeward voyage.

As the night of April 14 descended and the Titanic collided with the fateful iceberg, Isidor and Ida were directed towards lifeboat eight, their ticket to potential safety.

However, the aging Isidor, guided by a deep sense of honor, refused to board the lifeboat while younger men were left behind. Ida too steadfastly stood by her husband’s side, proclaiming, “Where you go, I go."

In a selfless act, Ida ensured the well-being of her maid, Ellen, placing her into the lifeboat and draping her with her own fur coat, knowing she no longer needed it.

In a haunting final image, Isidor and Ida were spotted on the deck, their hands tightly clasped before a wave crashed upon them, snatching them away into the sea.

Isidor’s lifeless body was later recovered by the diligent efforts of the Mackay-Bennett, finding its resting place in New York’s Woodlawn Cemetery. However, Ida’s remains would not be found. Ellen Bird, the fortunate survivor, would continue to live her life until 1949. However, John Farthing met his fate with the ship, and his body was never found.

Story Depicted in James Cameron’s Film Titanic

The tale of the Straus family captured the imagination of popular culture, thanks to director James Cameron’s fictionalized depiction in his 1997 film about the Titanic disaster. In one memorable scene, an elderly couple is shown embracing in their bed as the unforgiving waters close in around them, representing the enduring love and tragic fate of the Strauses.

Wendy Rush, in her lineage, traces her ancestry back to one of the Straus daughters named Minnie. Minnie married Dr. Richard Weil in 1905, and their union produced a son named Richard Weil Jr. Richard Jr. went on to become the president of Macy’s New York, continuing the family’s connection to the renowned department store, as per the New York Times report.

Wendy Rush’s father, Dr. Richard Weil III, is the son of Richard Jr., further establishing her direct descent from the Straus family. Joan Adler, the executive director of the Straus Historical Society, provided these details to the New York Times regarding Rush’s familial ties.

Last, Desperate Attempt to Find the Missing Submersible

Meanwhile, the race against time to find a submersible that disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site entered a new phase of desperation on Thursday morning as the final hours of oxygen possibly left on board the tiny vessel ticked off the clock.

Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search in the urgent, international mission. But the crew had only a four-day oxygen supply when the vessel, called the Titan, set off around 6 a.m. Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

Even those who expressed optimism warned that many obstacles remain: from pinpointing the vessel’s location, to reaching it with rescue equipment, to bringing it to the surface — assuming it’s still intact. And all that has to happen before the passengers’ oxygen supply runs out.