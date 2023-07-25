With Twitter Now Christened 'X', Will Musk's Black Ship Fly in the Right Direction? Explained

Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has recently unveiled a striking “X" logo that will replace Twitter’s iconic blue bird. The move marks a major rebranding initiative for the social media giant, which Musk acquired for a staggering $44 billion last year.

The transition to the new “X" logo has already begun, with the emblem appearing at the top of Twitter’s desktop version. However, the blue bird remains dominant on the smartphone app. At Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, workers were observed removing the well-known bird and logo. However, their efforts were halted by the police due to the lack of proper permits and safety measures to protect pedestrians.

As the “X" starts to make its mark, it represents more than just a logo change, as per a report by Associated Press. It signifies a transformative period for Twitter since Musk’s acquisition.

Analyst Jasmine Enberg from Insider Intelligence told AP that the rebranding marks the end of an era, signifying that the Twitter of the past 17 years will not return. Musk’s vision of turning Twitter into platform “X" has been evident from the start, and the platform has already undergone significant changes, leaving behind its former self.

Changing Twitter Left Trails of X

The continuous changes under Musk’s leadership have stirred mixed reactions among users and advertisers, making Twitter vulnerable to new competition like Meta’s innovative text-based app Threads, designed to lure Twitter users away.

Musk sought inspiration from fans for the new logo and eventually selected a minimalist Art Deco design, which he plans to refine further. Displaying his commitment to the rebranding, Musk replaced his own Twitter icon with a white “X" against a black background. He even shared an image of the design projected on Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

In his tweet, Musk hinted at bidding farewell to the Twitter brand and gradually phasing out the iconic blue birds. The “X.com" web domain now redirects users to Twitter.com, signifying the beginning of the platform’s transition towards “X."

What is ‘X’s’ Future Now?

As Musk steers Twitter towards his grand vision of creating an “everything app," the platform’s future is uncertain. While the rebranding represents Musk’s determination to push boundaries, it has also generated mixed feelings among users and advertisers.

The journey ahead will be closely monitored to see how “X" shapes Twitter’s trajectory in the dynamic world of social media.

‘Selfish Decision’

“I can’t say I’m surprised, but I think it’s a very selfish decision," Hannah Thoreson of Baltimore, Maryland, who’s used Twitter since 2009 for work and personal posts, told Associated Press.

“There are so many small businesses and so many nonprofits and so many government agencies and things like that all around the world that have relied on Twitter for many years to push their message and reach people," she said. “And they all have the Twitter icon on everything from their website to their business cards."

Changing all this costs time and money, she added, not to mention the confusion that comes with a previously unknown brand name.

“I mean, do you want to get rid of the Coca-Cola brand if you’re Coca-Cola? Why would you do that?" said Thoreson, who now primarily uses Mastodon.

Why X?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has long held a fascination with the letter “X," leading him to rebrand Twitter’s corporate name to X Corp. after acquiring the platform last year. In line with his affinity for the letter, Musk plans to refer to tweets as “Xs" once the rebranding process is complete.

Aside from his ventures with Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has also ventured into the realm of artificial intelligence with the recent establishment of xAI, a company aimed at competing with ChatGPT. Notably, he founded X.com in 1999, which later became PayPal, a successful online financial services company.

Adding a personal touch, Musk chose the letter “X" as the name for one of his sons, whose mother is the singer Grimes. This unique name comprises a collection of letters and symbols, reflecting Musk’s penchant for the extraordinary.

What’s Musk’s Strategy?

Musk’s strategy for Twitter is to create an “everything app," akin to China’s WeChat, that offers a comprehensive platform integrating video chats, messaging, streaming, and payment services, as per Associated Press. This vision has driven Musk to implement drastic changes on Twitter, including a focus on paid subscriptions, in pursuit of his ambitious goal.

While some of Musk’s supporters may celebrate the rebranding, industry analysts express uncertainty about its prospects. The integration of Musk’s personal brand with Twitter’s corporate image has led to the loss of established brand equity among users and advertisers.

As Musk implements changes to Twitter, including limiting daily tweet views and rolling out an $8-per-month subscription service, some users have grown dissatisfied with the platform. The success of the rebranding and the prospect of advertisers returning to Twitter will depend on the execution of Musk’s “everything app" vision.

While Musk’s choice to rename Twitter as “X" has garnered attention, some analysts question whether the new name might confuse the audience. The ongoing transformation of the platform remains a point of interest for both users and advertisers.