15 Year Old Injured During Post-Match Brawl in Germany Passes Away, French Teen in Custody

German police said that a teenage football player who suffered severe brain injuries in Germany over the weekend at an international youth tournament succumbed to his wounds. The police added that a scuffle broke out following the final whistle on Sunday and then escalated into a brawl between members of the French team and a team from Berlin

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 21:08 IST

Frankfurt, Germany

Football Representational Image (Twitter)
Football Representational Image (Twitter)

A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

Frankfurt police said in a statement that a postmortem examination will be carried out on the teen in the coming days. A 16-year-old player from a French team remains in detention pending further inquiries.

Police said a scuffle broke out following the final whistle Sunday and then escalated into a brawl between members of the French team and a team from Berlin.

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

    The exact circumstances of the fight were still under investigation. Police have asked for witnesses who may have video of the brawl to come forward.

