‘£70 Million or Nothing’: Chelsea Refuse to Negotiate on Mason Mount With Manchester United

Chelsea have reportedly turned their back on Manchester United, refusing to negotiate the valuation of their wantaway midfielder Mason Mount. The London Blues have decided on a price of £70 million ($87m) for Mount and remain firm in their decision with United desperate to earn the signature of the England international, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Mount has already made it clear that he is keen to make a move from Stamford Bridge this summer. Given that the 24-year-old still has one year left on his existing contract, Chelsea might be under pressure to compromise and lower their demands. Romano believes that the situation might change in the coming few days.

A source revealed to football.london that Mount was hopeful that a fresh deal could be completed ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which took place last year in Qatar. Following the showpiece event, Chelsea put together a new-look transfer team. So, when the midfielder and his entourage returned to West London, a renewal offer that had been made to them was no longer an option.