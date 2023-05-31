Aaron Wan-Bissaka Probably to Stay at Old Trafford; Erik Ten Hag Seems Positive

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag seems positive about Aaron Wan-Bissaka spending at least one more season at Old Trafford. Earlier in January, it came out that Ten Hag was in the hunt for a new right-back for the upcoming season while Wan-Bisska could part ways with the Red Devils. But now, impressed by Wan- Bissaka’s recent improvement, the Dutch manager has hinted that the English side back could be denied moving on in the upcoming summer window. During a conversation with The Times, Ten Hag said that Wan-Bissaka has flourished well in recent times and it could convince the Red Devils to sign a fresh contract with the footballer.

“We put effort into adopting his character. We developed a bond with him, and as a result, he became motivated, had his moment, performed, and thereafter gained more faith," Erik Ten Hag said, as quoted by the Mirror. This came after Wan-Bissaka put on a commendable show in Manchester United’s FA semi-final against Brighton on April 23.

Wan-Bissaka shelled out a stunning performance at Wembley with the game ending goalless during regulation time. He was given the responsibility to block the runs of Brighton star Karou Mitouma and succeeded in the task quite smoothly, showing off his recent renaissance. United won the battle via a penalty shootout and booked a ticket to the final, in which they will face Premier League champions Manchester City on June 3.

Due to his exceptional defence in the FA Cup semi-final, Wan-Bissaka was termed “the best one-on-one defender in the world" by Leicester City midfielder James Maddison on a social media post. Previously, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher made a similar remark about Wan-Bissaka. While discussing the Englishman’s recent stint at Old Trafford, Carragher said, “I actually think Wan-Bissaka is the best one-on-one defender in the world among the full-backs. I doubt anyone would get the better of him easily."

Despite earning many plaudites since returning to United’s starting eleven, Wan-Bissaka refused to get carried away with the appreciation and pledged to make more improvements. “It feels fantastic to have been given the opportunity to play and express myself on the pitch because that was all I wanted to do. I simply kept my head down, and I believe that in difficult circumstances, you must remain focused and move forward since they are temporary. That was my motivation," Wan-Bissaka told Sky Sports.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was signed by Manchester United for a staggering value of £50 million during the tenure of ex-boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer in 2019. The former Crystal Palace right-back could make a positive impression during his first season at Old Trafford. But he became an inconsistent name on the teamsheet since Ten Hag took over United’s managerial responsibility.