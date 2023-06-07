AC Milan Parts Ways with Technical Director, Club Legend Paolo Maldini

AC Milan have parted ways with technical director and former playing great Paolo Maldini, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Maldini, 54, returned to the club nine years after his retirement from soccer and was promoted to the Rossoneri’s technical director role in 2019, less than a year after he became the director of sporting strategy and development.

“AC Milan announce that Paolo Maldini concludes his role at the club, effective as of June 5, 2023," said a club statement.

“We thank him for his years of service in the role, contributing to the return to the Champions League and to winning the Scudetto in 2021/22."

The ex-Italy defender spent his 25-year playing career with Milan and was captain in their most successful era, winning five Champions Leagues, seven Serie A titles, four European Super Cups and a Club World Cup, before hanging up his boots at 41.

Maldini’s stint as technical director saw Milan win the 2021-22 Serie A title, their first in over a decade, with players such as Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Oliver Giroud, and Fikayo Tomori having joined the club.

According to Italian media, Maldini’s exit is said to have shocked Milan’s players.