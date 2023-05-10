AC Milan vs Inter Milan Highlights UCL Semi-final: Mkhitaryan, Dzeko Early Goals Help Inter Dominate Milan Derby

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:30 IST
Milan
AC Milan vs Inter Milan Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan from San Siro. The two Italian giants from the same city are looking to get their glory days back in Italy as they will face each other in the first leg of the UCL semi-final. Read More
And Inter Milan beat AC Milan 2-0 courtesy early goals from Eden Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Inter Milan completely dominated the first half, while AC Milan tried hard to get back into the game but Simone Inzaghi’s side didn’t give them spaces to exploit. The game was decided in the first 12 minutes as AC Milan just tried to chase Inter throughout after that. MIL 0-2 INT FULL-TIME!
Milan are still trying hard to break the deadlock here but Inter are attentive and might stun the hosts with a counter-attack. The AC Milan coach is not looking very pleased while Inter boss wants more goals here as he wants to enter the second leg with authority. MIL 0-2 INT 90′
Inter have regained control in the last few minutes as Milan are struggling here to bounce back. It’s not looking good for Milan here as a two-goal lead remains intact for the Simone Inzaghi’s side and they will look to end it as it is. MIL 0-2 INT 82′
AC Milan have dominated the possession in the second half here but they are still in search of an opening goal. 10 shots for Milan so far but 0 on target. Inter have done well so far in stopping Milan to get many clear chances in the second half. MIL 0-2 INT 73′
Excellent from Milan here as they are constantly making moves here to test Inter’s defence. Goal scorer from first half Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been subbed off as Brozovic has come in the middle for Inter. Tonali almost scored the first for Milan but then ball hit the post there. MIL 0-2 INT 63′
Milan is controlling the game here in the second half here and they need to keep knocking on the doors of Inter to score the first goal here. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not looking happy with his team’s show so far. MIL 0-2 INT 55′
AC Milan tried to break the deadlock from a free kick but Olivier Giroud failed to get a foot to it. Inter Milan need to maintain composure here in the defence. Inter are playing long balls here which they need to avoid as Milan are looking to take advantage of it. MIL 0-2 INT 50′
Second half begins at San Siro Stadium as AC Milan look to bounce back.
AC Milan did try to score one in the final minutes of the first half but Inter were very compact in the defensive department and didn’t offer any spaces. Meanwhile, the goal scorer for Inter - Henrikh Mkhitaryan received a yellow card. MIL 0-2 INT HALF-TIME
Things are not looking good for AC Milan as they are struggling to get the ball moving their way. While Inter are getting everything right here to put more pressure on their City rivals. MIL 0-2 INT 40′
VAR Saved AC Milan here. The referee gave Simon Kjaer yellow card and a penalty to Inter for a foul on Lautaro Martinez. However, after a penalty check, the referee changed the decision. MIL 0-2 INT 33′
Milan have failed to exploit the space in the left flank so far. They are definitely missing the speed of Rafael Leao here. However, they still have enough firepower to stage a comeback and its the matter of just first goal. MIL 0-2 INT 27′
As expected the two early goals have allowed Inter to dictate the game. Milan have not created any potential chance so far while Inter were close to scoring their third. At this stage, Inter won’t even mind giving some possession to Milan as they will look to stun them on the counter. MIL 0-2 INT 20′
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores the second for Inter Milan! Two goals in real quick time for Inter and it’s a perfect start for the Simone Inzaghi’s side here. Mkhitaryan gets in front of goal and deceived the keeper easily AC Milan are on the backfoot here and Inter can dictate the game from here quite comfortably. MIL 0-2 INT 11′
GOAL! Sensational from Eden Dzeko as he opens the scoring for Inter. The Bosnian striker scores on the big stage with a volley from a corner. What a start from Inter Milan in the derby, Big goal from Dzeko as Inter Milan fans are delighted with the start. MIL 0-1 INT 8′
The game started on a balanced note as the atmosphere is surreal at San Siro. The players are feeling some pressure here as Inter got the first free kick of the match but t was from a long range and they failed to get anything out of it. MIL 0-0 INT 7′
AC Milan vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Semi-final first leg: Kick Off at San Siro
The atmosphere at San Siro is breathtaking as we witness both teams almost getting equal support from the fans here. It will be a big pressure game for both Milan Clubs who haven’t played in the UCL semifinal for over a decade.
Inter, who come into the match on a run of five straight wins and in hot goalscoring form, start with Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez up front. Dzeko has scored twice since January, both coming at Verona earlier this month, but has been picked ahead of in-form Romelu Lukaku by coach Simone Inzaghi.
Rafael Leao misses out on the first leg of AC Milan’s Champions League semi-final with Inter Milan after not recovering from a thigh injury in time for Wednesday’s match. Portugal winger Leao picked up the knock during Milan’s Serie A win over Lazio on Saturday and had been in a race against time to make the clash at the San Siro.
Welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan from San Siro.
It is expected to be a thrilling contest at San Siro and will be interesting to see which team is going to enjoy an upper hand in terms of fan support. The two teams are currently placed at the fourth and fifth spot in the Serie A points table with Inter having two points lead over their city rivals.
Olivier Giroud said Tuesday that he has a young man’s hunger for European success ahead of AC Milan’s all-Italian Champions League semi-final with Inter Milan.
Veteran France striker Giroud won the competition with Chelsea in 2021 and wants to continue his Indian summer at Milan with another triumph after winning the Serie A title last season.
Milan host local rivals Inter on Wednesday in the first leg of the biggest local derby the Italian city has seen for nearly two decades.
“I’m motivated more than ever. For me it’s a big opportunity to win it again. Almost 37 years old but still hungry like a young boy,” Giroud told reporters.
Simone Inzaghi said Tuesday that Inter Milan’s Champions League semi-final with rivals AC Milan is more than just another local derby.
The Milan giants, who between them have been crowned European champions ten times, face off on Wednesday in the biggest match between the two sides in nearly two decades, and Inter coach Inzaghi is well aware of its importance.
It will be the first time the Serie A pair have played each other in Europe’s top club competition after 2005’s so-called “derby of shame”, a quarter-final won by Milan whose second leg was abandoned after livid Inter fans launched a barrage of flares onto the San Siro pitch with their team way behind in the tie.