AC Milan vs Inter Milan Highlights UCL Semi-final: Mkhitaryan, Dzeko Early Goals Help Inter Dominate Milan Derby

It was in 2009-10, when an Italian club won the glorious Champions League title as Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich in the summit clash that season. However, things have gone downhill for Italian clubs, especially the two Milan Clubs.

It is expected to be a thrilling contest at San Siro and will be interesting to see which team is going to enjoy an upper hand in terms of fan support. The two teams are currently placed at the fourth and fifth spot in the Serie A points table with Inter having two points lead over their city rivals.

Olivier Giroud said Tuesday that he has a young man’s hunger for European success ahead of AC Milan’s all-Italian Champions League semi-final with Inter Milan.

Veteran France striker Giroud won the competition with Chelsea in 2021 and wants to continue his Indian summer at Milan with another triumph after winning the Serie A title last season.

Milan host local rivals Inter on Wednesday in the first leg of the biggest local derby the Italian city has seen for nearly two decades.

“I’m motivated more than ever. For me it’s a big opportunity to win it again. Almost 37 years old but still hungry like a young boy,” Giroud told reporters.

Simone Inzaghi said Tuesday that Inter Milan’s Champions League semi-final with rivals AC Milan is more than just another local derby.

The Milan giants, who between them have been crowned European champions ten times, face off on Wednesday in the biggest match between the two sides in nearly two decades, and Inter coach Inzaghi is well aware of its importance.

It will be the first time the Serie A pair have played each other in Europe’s top club competition after 2005’s so-called “derby of shame”, a quarter-final won by Milan whose second leg was abandoned after livid Inter fans launched a barrage of flares onto the San Siro pitch with their team way behind in the tie.