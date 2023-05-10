AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming For Champions League 2022-23 Semi-final: How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

A team from Milan had reached the Champions League finals last time in the 2009-10 season. That is going to change this year. Two eternal rivals- AC Milan and Inter Milan- will be facing off in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night.

The city rivals will be up against each other in the Champions League for the first time since their 2005 quarter-final meeting. AC Milan won that tie to reach the last-four stage. The Rosoneri defeated Italian champions Napoli in the quarter-final. AC Milan, in all likelihood, will be without their Portuguese winger Rafael Leao in the first leg of the semi-final clash.

Inter Milan knocked out Benfica to enter the semi-finals of the Champions League. Simone Inzaghi’s men have been unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

When will the AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 semi-final match be played?

The Champions League semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played on May 11.

Where will the AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 semi-final match be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 semi-final match start?

The Champions League semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 semi-final match?

The Champions League semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 semi-final match on TV?

The Champions League semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglou, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

