AC Milan vs Lazio Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch AC Milan vs Lazio Coverage on TV And Online

AC Milan will be vying for a place among the top four in their upcoming Serie A clash against Lazio. The match will be held at the San Siro in Milan on May 6. A victory for AC Milan will help them gain some confidence ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan. The Lazio fixture will be crucial for AC Milan from the league perspective as well. They will head to the home game on the back of two consecutive draws with the latest one coming against Cremonese.

ALSO READ| Ten Reasons Why Napoli’s Serie A Title Win is Special

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lazio might occupy the second place in the league table but they are just one point ahead of the third-placed Juventus with 5 matches in hand. After enduring two back-to-back defeats, Lazio returned to winning ways in their last game against Sassuolo and won the match 2-0.

Ahead of the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Lazio, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Lazio be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Lazio will take place on May 6, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Lazio be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Lazio will be played at San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Lazio begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Lazio will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2022-23 match?

AC Milan vs Lazio match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2022-23 match?

AC Milan vs Lazio match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

ALSO READ| ‘I Request That Their Demands…’: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Makes Plea to Protesting Wrestlers

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Lazio Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud

Lazio Predicted Starting Line-up: Provedel, Marusic, Romagnoli, Casale, Hysaj, Milinkovic-Savic, Antonio, Alberto, Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here