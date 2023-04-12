AC Milan vs Napoli Live Football Streaming For Champions League 2022-23: How to Watch AC Milan vs Napoli Coverage on TV And Online

Two Italian powerhouses– AC Milan and Napoli– are gearing up to go head-to-head in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League. Milan will host the first leg of the big-ticket fixture on April 13 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Napoli have been in tremendous form this season. They currently occupy the top spot in the Serie A standings with 74 points in 29 games. On the other hand, AC Milan are vying for a top-four finish and are reeling at the fifth position with 52 points.

AC Milan and Napoli have clashed against each other 32 times across all competitions. The Parthenopeans are leading the head-to-head records, emerging victorious on 13 occasions, while Milan have won 9 games and the remaining have ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the two came in a league fixture, hosted at Napoli’s home. Milan stunned the away crowd, pulling off a dominating 4-0 win in the one-sided encounter. The victory will work as a huge confidence boost for the Rossoneri in the Champions League face-off.

Ahead of the Champions League 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli will take place on April 13, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Napoli be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli will be played at San Siro in Milan.

At what time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli begin?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Napoli Champions League 2022-23 match?

AC Milan vs Napoli match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Napoli Champions League 2022-23 match?

AC Milan vs Napoli match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

AC Milan vs Napoli Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Bennacer, Diaz, Leao, Giroud

Napoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Lozano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia

