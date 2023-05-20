AC Milan vs Sampdoria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live?

AC Milan will be hoping to bounce back from their recent UEFA Champions League semi-final loss to Inter Milan when they encounter Sampdoria on May 21. Stefano Pioli’s side is fifth in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent in the tournament. Milan will be looking to keep up their hopes of jumping up the rankings.

The match may prove to be an easy win for Milan. They have the home-ground advantage at the San Siro stadium. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao can be lethal on this pitch.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Serie A points table. Their run in this edition has been nothing short of a nightmare, with only 3 wins in 35 games. The side may need a miracle to get past AC Milan’s defences.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between AC Milan and Sampdoria, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sampdoria be played?

The Serie A fixture between AC Milan and Sampdoria will take place on May 21, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sampdoria be played?

The Serie A League fixture between AC Milan and Sampdoria will be played at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

At what time will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sampdoria begin?

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Sampdoria will begin at 12:15 am IST, on May 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A game between AC Milan and Sampdoria?

Advertisement

The AC Milan vs Sampdoria game will be broadcast on the Sports18 and Sport18 HD channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between AC Milan and Sampdoria in India?

The AC Milan vs Sampdoria fixture will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Predicted Starting Line-up:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud.

Sampdoria Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicola Ravaglia, Koray Gunter, Bruno Amione, Bram Nuytinck, Harry Winks, Alessandro Zanoli, Tomas Rincon, Tommaso Augello, Filip Djuricic, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella.