Achraf Hakimi's Ex-Wife Demanding Half of His Property Was Fake News: Report

Achraf Hakimi is currently under investigation in an alleged rape case in Nanterre

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 21:09 IST

Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife Hiba Abouk (Twitter)
Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife Hiba Abouk (Twitter)

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi took the internet by the storm but unfortunately the defender was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Hakimi’s divorce garnered unwanted attention after a viral tweet said that Hakimi’s ex-wife Hiba Abouk had allegedly demanded a sizable portion of the footballer’s property. But Hakimi could supposedly manage to protect his fortune by putting all his assets under the name of his mother, Saida Mouh. Football fans portrayed the wifeas a “gold digger". But according to The Africa Report, the news has now come out to be entirely false.

Achraf Hakimi is currently under investigation in an alleged rape case in Nanterre. A woman accused the Paris Saint-Germain defender of raping her at his residence, situated in a Paris suburb. After the accusations became public, Hiba Abouk immediately decided to get separated from Hakimi even though the PSG footballer denied all the allegations.

Abouk is a well-known actress in Spain and rose to fame after appearing in El Principe. She met Hakimi in 2018 when the former Real Madrid player was playing in Spain. The duo tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first child in the same year. Two years later, they were blessed with a son.

Achraf Hakimi and Abouk remained happily together for as many as five years including, three years of marriage. But things changed after a French outlet brought out the report the alleged rape case.

The property-related news, however, is not the first case in which Hiba Abouk has found herself involved in a social-media controversy. An old photo of the actress and a Sahrawi activist previously went viral, prompting charges that she had an “anti-Moroccan" mentality. Among others, Abouk has also faced taunts about the age gap between her and Hakimi.

