AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw Highlights: India in Group B With Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia

AFC Asian Cup Draw Highlights: The Indian men’s football team, after a successful qualifying campaign for the continental competition, have been drawn in Group B with Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia for AFC Asian Cup, which is taking place in Doha, on Thursday (May 11).

Twenty-four teams have been divided into four pots, and have drawn into six groups of four teams each for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

India head coach Igor Stimac had said ahead of the draw, “There’s great anticipation before the draw. There’s still some time left until the competition itself, and I would say that it is very important, how well we use that time to prepare, rather than concentrate on who our opponents will be. I truly believe in our team and the work that they put in, and with the support of the huge Indian fan base in Qatar, we can achieve our goals.”

In the AFC Asian Cup, the top two teams from each group will make it to the Round of 16, while the four best third-placed teams across the six groups will join them in the knockout rounds.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be India’s fifth appearance in the competition, with the Indian men’s football team having participated at the continental level in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019 previously. Their best finish in Asia has been a runners-up place in the 1964 edition of the competition.

Draw Seedings:

Pot 1: Qatar, Japan, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Australia, Saudi Arabia.

Pot 2: Iraq, UAE, Oman, Uzbekistan, China PR, Jordan.

Pot 3: Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon.

Pot 4: India, Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia.

When will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw take place?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will take place on May 11, Thursday.

Where will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw be held?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar.

What time will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw start?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will begin from 4:30 pm IST onwards.

How to live stream AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will be streamed live on AFC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw on TV?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will not be televised live in India.