AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw Highlights: India in Group B With Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 18:04 IST
Doha
Graham Arnold, Australia coach, on the draw: “Every draw is tough but we are happy with this, hope our familiarity of playing in Qatar helps. We have played Syria and Uzbekistan in the World Cup Qualifiers, looking forward to hit the road for Asian Cup."
How the groups look after the AFC Asian Cup draw -
A - Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon
B - Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India
C - Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine
D - Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam
E - South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain
F - Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman
Qatar as hosts were automatically draw in Group A and will play the tournament opener. Australia were placed in Group B with Syria, Uzbekistan and India. Iran was placed in Group C as Japan was drawn in Group D. South Korea was put in Group E as Saudi Arabia was drawn in Group F.
From Pot 2, China was drawn in Group A. Uzbekistan drawn with India and Syria in Group B. UAE have been draw in Group C with Iraq being placed in Group D. Jordan was drawn in Group E as Oman was placed in Group F.
From Pot 3, Lebanon was drawn in Group A with Syria being placed in the same group as India in Group B. Group C got Palestine as Vietnam were draw in Group D. Bahrain was put in Group E and Kyrgyz Republic was drawn in Group F.
Debutants Tajikistan have been drawn in Group A, followed by India in Group B. Hong Kong was put in Group C, with Indonesia in D. Malaysia have been draw in Group E with Thailand being placed in Group F.
India’s Maymol Rocky is on the stage… she is one of the AFC Asian Cup draw conductors.
The official logo for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qatar has been launched.
Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa addressing the audience at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar Draw.
We ar underway at the Katara Opera House in Doha for the AFC Asian Cup draw.
All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and men’s team coach Igor Stimac walked int othe building, as FIFA president Gianni Infantino ws also seen entering.
The draw assistance for AFC Asian Cup - Tim Cahill, Hassan Al Haydos, Park Ji-sung, Server Djeparov, Yoshimi Yamashita, Sun Wen, Maymol Rocky.
Just over half an hour to go now…
The stage os ready… the fansare ready… all that remains are the teams to be drawn into groups!
Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, AFC president had underlined his confidence in AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar to deliver a true celebration of Asian football that will leave a lasting impression on the Continent’s players, teams and passionate fans.
The teams for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup…
Indian football legend Maymol Rocky, the first female to lead India’s women’s football team in 2017 and the current head coach of their U20 women’s side, will also take the stage at the Katara Opera House in Doha for the AFC Asian Cup draw.
The stars of AFC Asian Cup 2023…
Indian men’s football team have now qualified for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history.
India have qualified for the AFC Asia Cups in 2019, 2011, 1984, 1964 and now 2023.
India defeated Cambodia 2-0 (Sunil Chhetri scored two goals), Afghanistan 2-1 (Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad scored) and thrashed Hong Kong (Chhetri, Anwar Ali, Manvir Singh and Ishan Pandita) and clinched the top spot of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification – third round Group D, with 9 points from three games.
After an intense and enthralling qualification period spanning three years concluded in June 2022, a final cast of 24 teams is left standing.
The teams will be divided into four Pots of six each in accordance with the latest FIFA Ranking. Thereafter, the teams will be drawn into six groups of four each across Groups A to F.
AFC Asian Cup Draw Highlights: The Indian men’s football team, after a successful qualifying campaign for the continental competition, have been drawn in Group B with Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia for AFC Asian Cup, which is taking place in Doha, on Thursday (May 11).
Twenty-four teams have been divided into four pots, and have drawn into six groups of four teams each for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
India head coach Igor Stimac had said ahead of the draw, “There’s great anticipation before the draw. There’s still some time left until the competition itself, and I would say that it is very important, how well we use that time to prepare, rather than concentrate on who our opponents will be. I truly believe in our team and the work that they put in, and with the support of the huge Indian fan base in Qatar, we can achieve our goals.”
In the AFC Asian Cup, the top two teams from each group will make it to the Round of 16, while the four best third-placed teams across the six groups will join them in the knockout rounds.
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be India’s fifth appearance in the competition, with the Indian men’s football team having participated at the continental level in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019 previously. Their best finish in Asia has been a runners-up place in the 1964 edition of the competition.
Draw Seedings:
Pot 1: Qatar, Japan, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Australia, Saudi Arabia.
Pot 2: Iraq, UAE, Oman, Uzbekistan, China PR, Jordan.
Pot 3: Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon.
Pot 4: India, Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia.
When will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw take place?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will take place on May 11, Thursday.
Where will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw be held?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar.
What time will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw start?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will begin from 4:30 pm IST onwards.
How to live stream AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will be streamed live on AFC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw on TV?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will not be televised live in India.