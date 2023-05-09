Trends :KKR vs RRShiv SenaKarnataka Exit PollEntertainment News
    • Home » Football » AFC Asian Cup: India in Pot 4 Along with Thailand, China, Indonesia for Final Draw

    AFC Asian Cup: India in Pot 4 Along with Thailand, China, Indonesia for Final Draw

    Some of the most iconic names of Asian football are expected to grace the AFC Asian Cup final draw as draw assistants with the head coaches from the 24 teams also poised to be in attendance

    Published By: Ritayan Basu

    IANS

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:50 IST

    Doha

    AFC Asian Cup Draw
    AFC Asian Cup Draw

    India have been placed along with Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia in Pot 4 for the final draw for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

    In just three days’ time, Asia’s top 24 teams will learn their route to ultimate glory at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. All eyes will be on Doha for the Final Draw ceremony as the stage is set for the Continent’s flagship international tournament, which kicks off on January 12, 2024.

    After an intense and enthralling qualification period spanning three years that concluded in June 2022, a final cast of 24 teams is left standing.

    The teams will be divided into four Pots of six each in accordance with the latest FIFA Ranking. Thereafter, the teams will be drawn into six groups of four each across Groups A to F.

    To ensure that Qatar commences the tournament with the opening match, the hosts have been allocated the first position in Pot 1.

    The other teams in Pot 1 are Japan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Korea Republic, Australia and Saudi Arabia. Pot 2 includes Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Uzbekistan, China PR, and Jordan while Pot 3 will have Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, and Lebanon.

    Tajikistan will become the 36th debutant in AFC Asian Cup history when they take to the field in Qatar, thanks to Shervoni Mabatshoev’s winning goal against Singapore on June 11, 2022, during the third round of Qualifiers that sealed a historic qualification to Asia’s crown jewel.

    The Dastai Muntakhabi, who had previously fallen short at the same qualifying stage for the 2019 edition, are the only new face at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and their qualification means that since the competition’s inception in 1956, only two editions have not been graced by at least one debutant, the AFC informed in a release on Monday.

    Only three of the remaining 23 teams were not involved in the 2019 showpiece in the UAE - Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and Malaysia. While the Garuda and Harimau Malaya both last took part in 2007, Hong Kong, China’s participation is their first since the fourth edition that took place in 1968.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

