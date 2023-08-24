AFC Cup: Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG to Take on Bangaldesh's Bashundhara Kings and Maldives' Maziya

India’s Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be contesting in Group D, along with Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives in the 2023-24 AFC Cup.

Odisha FC won the Super Cup last season to book their place as Mohun Bagan SG had to beat Nepal’s Machhindra (3-1) and Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka (3-1) in two play-off matches.

The AFC Cup draw, which was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, revealed the groups for the 2023-24 campaign.

A total of 36 participating clubs were drawn into nine groups of four according to their respective zones.

Groups A, B, C: West Zone

Group D: South Zone

Groups E: Central Zone

Groups F, G, H: ASEAN Zone

Group I: East Zone

The West Zone’s Group A will see 2019 champions Al Ahed FC of Lebanon, Syria’s Al Futuwa, Jabal Al Mukaber Club of Palestine and Oman’s Al Nahda competing while Group B will be contested by Jordan’s Al Wehdat, Kuwait SC, Al Kahrbaa SC of Iraq and Syria’s Al Ittihad Al-Ahli of Aleppo. Al Zawraa of Iraq, Bahrain’s Al Riffa, Nejmeh SC of Lebanon and Kuwait’s Al Arabi were drawn in Group C.

The ASEAN Zone will also be contested across three groups - F, G and H - with the three group winners and best runners-up qualifying for the Zonal semi-final.

The race to advance from Group F will involve Dynamic Herb Cebu FC of the Philippines, Macarthur FC of Australia, Myanmar’s Shan United FC and Phnom Penh Crown FC of Cambodia while Group G has Malaysia’s Terengganu FC, Bali United of Indonesia, Philippines side Stallion Laguna FC and Central Coast Mariners of Australia. Vietnam’s Haiphong FC, Hougang United of Singapore, Malaysia’s Sabah FC and Indonesia’s PSM Makassar will be vying for the automatic ASEAN Zonal semi-final spot in Group H.

The Central Zone’s Group E will see FC Ravshan of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC, FC Abdysh-Ata of Kyrgyz Republic and second Turkmenistan side FC Merw vying for the sole spot available in the Inter-Zone semi-finals.

Group I - featuring clubs from the East Zone - will be a battle between Macau’s CPK, Tainan City FC of Chinese Taipei, Mongolia’s FC Ulaanbaatar and Taichung Futuro FC, also from Chinese Taipei.

The three group winners and best runners-up from each of the West and ASEAN Zones will proceed to their respective Zonal Semi-finals, with the winners facing each other in their corresponding Zonal Final.

The winner in the ASEAN Zone moves on to the Inter-zone Semi-finals, where they are joined by the winners of Groups D, E and I; a Knockout Stage draw will be conducted to determine the two ties for this stage. The two victors then play each other in the Inter-zone Final to earn the right to face the winner of the West Zonal Final in the AFC Cup™ 2023/24 Final on May 5, 2024.

AFC Cup Groups

West

Group A: Al Ahed FC (LBN), Al Futuwa (SYR), Jabal Al Mukaber Club (PLE), Al Nahda (OMA)

Group B: Al Wehdat (JOR), Kuwait SC (KUW), Al Kahrbaa SC (IRQ), Al Ittihad Al-Ahli of Aleppo (SYR)

Group C: Al Zawraa (IRQ), Al Riffa (BHR), Nejmeh SC (LBN), Al Arabi (KUW)

South

Group D: Odisha FC (IND), Bashundhara Kings (BAN), Maziya Sports & Recreation Club (MDV), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND)

Central

Group E: FC Ravshan (TJK), Altyn Asyr FC (TKM), FC Abdysh-Ata (KGZ), FC Merw (TKM)

ASEAN

Group F: Dynamic Herb Cebu FC (PHI), Macarthur FC (AUS), Shan United (MYA), Phnom Penh Crown FC (CAM)

Group G: Terengganu FC (MAS), Bali United (IDN), Stallion Laguna FC (PHI), Central Coast Mariners (AUS)

Group H: Haiphong FC (VIE), Hougang United (SGP), Sabah FC (MAS), PSM Makassar (IDN)