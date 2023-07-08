Trends :Rain UpdatesOMG 2 TeaserWest Bengal Panchayat ElectionShah Rukh KhanAsia Cup 2023
Home » Football » AIFF Club Licensing Committee Grants Exemptions to Three ISL Sides

AIFF Club Licensing Committee Grants Exemptions to Three ISL Sides

Six I-League clubs were also granted certain exemptions by All India Football Federation's Club Licensing Committee

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 22:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Football House, All India Football Federation Headquarters (AIFF)
Football House, All India Football Federation Headquarters (AIFF)

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Club Licensing Committee on Saturday granted exemptions to Indian Super League sides Hyderabad FC, North East United and East Bengal from fulfilling certain criteria for the upcoming domestic season.

Six I-League clubs — Sreenidi Deccan, Gokulam Kerala, Mohammedan Sporting, Real Kashmir, Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC — were also granted certain exemptions by the Club Licensing Committee which met here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Girja Mungali.

“The committee discussed the exemption requests submitted by three Premier 1 clubs (Hyderabad FC, North East United FC, and East Bengal FC), as well as seven Premier 2 clubs (Sreenidi Deccan FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohammedan SC, Real Kashmir FC, Rajasthan United FC, Churchill Brothers FC, and Aizawl FC)," the AIFF said in a release.

Advertisement

“Additionally, the committee deliberated on the sanctions to be imposed on clubs (ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC) that had been granted licenses with B criteria failures.

“Furthermore, the committee imposed various financial sanctions on the clubs that had sought exemptions."

After detailed deliberations, the committee granted exemptions to nine out of the 10 applicants, with the exception of I-League side Rajasthan United, due to their failure to submit the name of the home stadium during the licensing process.

“Rajasthan United FC will need to provide the committee documentation pertaining to the stadium that they propose to play out of for the upcoming season. Post this submission, the committee will take a final call on their exemption request."

top videos
  • Arjun Bijlani On 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya-ShivShakti' & Hosting 'India's Got Talent' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • Other members of the committee — Shekhar Nagar, Jayaraman Ravishankar and Madhu Kumari — as well as AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran was also present in the meeting.

    “Our licensing committee is an independent committee, working for the best interest of the game. Through licensing, we are trying to improve the overall value of competitions, be it ISL, or I-League. This will also improve each club that will be operating in the Indian football ecosystem," Prabhakaran said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 22:06 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 22:06 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App